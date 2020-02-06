Assure to Attend Investor Conferences in February and March 2020

DENVER, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the "Company" or "Assure") (TSXV:IOM, OTCQB:ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services, announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in February and March 2020:



Whistler Capital Conference February 7-9, 2020 in Whistler, BC. The event introduces growth-stage companies in the Technology and Healthcare sectors to active top-level capital finance individuals at networking events and scheduled one-on-one meetings.

Noble Capital Markets Investor Conference February 17-18, 2020 in Hollywood, FL. Approximately 125 emerging growth small- and micro-cap companies will present and meet with investors. Assure's executive chairman and CEO John Farlinger is scheduled to present on February 18 th at 12:30 p.m. ET. A video webcast of this presentation will be available for playback at this link and on the Company website approximately 24 hours following the live address, and it will be archived for 90 days following the conference.

at 12:30 p.m. ET. A video webcast of this presentation will be available for playback at this and on the Company website approximately 24 hours following the live address, and it will be archived for 90 days following the conference. ROTH 2020 Conference March 16-17, 2020 in Orange County, CA. Last year, the ROTH Conference hosted approximately 550 participating companies and over 5,100 attendees including institutional investors, analysts, family offices and high net-worth investors. Assure management will be meeting with investors and attending networking events at the conference.

Sidoti & Company Spring 2020 Investor Conference on March 26, 2020 in New York, NY. More than 120 small-cap companies will present and meet with approximately 650 institutional investors, as well as family offices and investment advisors. Assure management is scheduled to present on March 26th at 10:55 a.m. ET, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the conference.

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure employs its own staff of technologists and uses its own state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, handles 100% of intraoperative neuromonitoring scheduling and setup, and bills for all technical services provided. Assure Neuromonitoring is recognized as providing the highest level of patient care in the industry and has earned the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval®. For more information, visit the company's website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com .

