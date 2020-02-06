Market Overview

Forty Seven to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in February

Globe Newswire  
February 06, 2020 8:00am   Comments
MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV), a clinical-stage, immuno-oncology company focused on developing therapies to activate macrophages in the fight against cancer, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Guggenheim Healthcare Talks | Oncology Day on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. ET in New York, NY.
  • 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

A live webcast of each presentation will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of Forty Seven's website at www.fortyseveninc.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available on Forty Seven's website for 90 days following each presentation.

About Forty Seven, Inc.

Forty Seven, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company that is developing therapies targeting cancer immune evasion pathways and specific cell targeting approaches based on technology licensed from Stanford University. Forty Seven's lead program, magrolimab, is a monoclonal antibody against the CD47 receptor, a "don't eat me" signal that cancer cells commandeer to avoid being ingested by macrophages. This antibody is currently being evaluated in multiple clinical studies in patients with myelodysplastic syndrome, acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

For more information please visit www.fortyseveninc.com or contact info@fortyseveninc.com.

For journalist enquiries please contact Sarah Plumridge at fortyseven@hdmz.com or phone (312) 506-5218.

For investor enquiries please contact Hannah Deresiewicz at Stern Investor Relations Inc. at hannah.deresiewicz@sternir.com or phone (212) 362-1200.

