Evelo Biosciences to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, February 13, 2020

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new modality of orally delivered, systemically acting biologics, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, February 13, 2020 to report its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results and discuss business highlights.



To access the live conference call, please dial 866-795-3242 (domestic) or 409-937-8909 (international) and refer to conference ID 5849487. A live webcast of the event will also be available under "News and Events" in the Investors section of Evelo's website at http://ir.evelobio.com . The archived webcast will be available on Evelo's website approximately two hours after the completion of the event and will be available for 30 days following the call.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing oral biologics that act on SINTAX™ with systemic therapeutic effects. SINTAX plays a central role in governing the immune, metabolic and neurological systems. The company's first product candidates are monoclonal microbials, single strains of microbes selected for defined pharmacological properties. Evelo's therapies have the potential to be effective, safe, and affordable medicines to improve the lives of people with chronic diseases and cancer.

Evelo currently has four product candidates: EDP1815, EDP1066, and EDP1867 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, and EDP1503 for the treatment of cancer. Evelo is also advancing additional oral biologics through preclinical development in other disease areas.

For more information, please visit www.evelobio.com and engage with Evelo on LinkedIn .

