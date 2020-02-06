Market Overview

Huntington Ingalls Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend

February 06, 2020 8:00am   Comments
NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.03 per share, payable on March 13, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 28, 2020.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII's Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII's Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Mission Driven Innovative Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Contact: 

Jerri Fuller Dickseski (Media)
jerri.dickseski@hii-co.com 
757-380-2341

Dwayne Blake (Investors)
dwayne.blake@hii-co.com 
757-380-2104

