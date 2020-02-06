The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Opera Limited (OPRA)

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming March 23, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Opera Limited ("Opera" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OPRA ) investors who purchased securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering commenced on or about July 27, 2018 (the "IPO" or "Offering") and/or between July 27, 2018 and January 16, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"), inclusive (the "Class Period").



On January 16, 2020, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging, among other things, that "Opera's apps are now in black and white violation of numerous Google [Play Store] rules" on predatory, short-term lending, and misleading apps and that Opera had spent $9.5 million to purchase a business already funded and operated by Opera.

Following this news, Opera's ADS price fell $1.69 per share, or 18.74%, to close at $7.33 per share on January 16, 2020.

Throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, the Offering Documents made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Opera's sustainable growth and market opportunity for its browser applications was significantly overstated; (ii) Defendants' funded, owned, or otherwise controlled loan services applications and/or businesses relied on predatory lending practices; (iii) all the foregoing, once revealed, were reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Opera's financial prospects, especially with respect to its lending applications' continued availability on the Google Play Store; and (iv) as a result, the public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Opera securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than March 23, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

