Goosehead Insurance to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2020 Insurance Conference

Globe Newswire  
February 05, 2020 5:02pm   Comments
WESTLAKE, Texas, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. ("Goosehead" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GSHD), a rapidly growing independent personal lines insurance agency, announced today that Mark E. Jones, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2020 Insurance Conference on Wednesday, February 12th in New York at 2:55 PM Eastern Time. Mr. Jones will be joined by Michael Colby, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Mark Colby, Chief Financial Officer, at the conference.

A link to the live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website at ir.gooseheadinsurance.com. A replay of the fireside chat will be accessible on the website via the same link following the conference.

About Goosehead

Goosehead (NASDAQ:GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States.  Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience.  Goosehead represents over 80 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of seven corporate sales offices and 948 operating and contracted franchise locations.  For more information, please visit www.gooseheadinsurance.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Dan Farrell

Goosehead Insurance – VP Capital Markets

Phone: (214) 838-5290

E-mail: IR@goosehead.com; PR@goosehead.com

