Sprout Social to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on February 26, 2020

CHICAGO, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social, Inc. ("Sprout Social" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPT), a leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 after market close on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.



The financial results and business highlights will be discussed on a conference call and webcast scheduled at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 658-9099 from the United States and Canada or (602) 563-8734 internationally with conference ID 3367374. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from Sprout Social's investor relations website at http://investors.sproutsocial.com.

Following the completion of the call through 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 4, 2020, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (855) 859-2056 from the United States and Canada or (404) 537-3406 internationally with conference ID 3367374. A webcast replay will also be available at http://investors.sproutsocial.com for 12 months.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care, and advocacy solutions to more than 23,000 brands and agencies worldwide. Sprout's suite of solutions supports every aspect of a cohesive social program and enables organizations of all sizes to extend their reach, amplify their brand and create the kind of real connection with their consumers that drives their businesses forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social and digital platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, LinkedIn and Google.

Availability of Information on Sprout Social's Website

Contact

Media:

Kristin Johnson

Email: kristin@sproutsocial.com

Phone: (312) 281-2073

Investors:

Greg McDowell

ICR, LLC

Email: investors@sproutsocial.com

Phone: (312) 528-9166