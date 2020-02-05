Market Overview

Carriage Services Announces 2019 Annual Results Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

February 05, 2020
HOUSTON, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) today announced plans to release 2019 annual results on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Carriage Services has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. central time.

What: Carriage Services 2019 Annual Results Earnings Conference Call
When: Thursday, February 20, 2020 – 9:30 a.m. central time
How: Live via phone – By dialing 866-516-3867 (conference ID 2874313) or live over the Internet by logging on to the Company's website at www.carriageservices.com.

An audio archive of the call will be available either by phone until February 25, 2020 by dialing toll-free 855-859-2056 (conference ID 2874313) or on the Company's website at www.carriageservices.com. For more information, please contact Viki Blinderman at 713-332-8568 or Ben Brink at 713-332-8441 or email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com.

Primary Logo

