Berry to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results February 26; Hold Conference Call February 27
DALLAS, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) ("Berry") today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial results on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 after the close of U.S financial markets.
Berry will host a conference call on Thursday, February 27, 2020 to discuss these results:
|Live Call Date:
|Thursday, February 27, 2020
|Live Call Time:
|9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6 a.m. Pacific Time)
|Live Call Dial-in:
|877-491-5169 from the U.S.
|720-405-2254 from international locations
|Live Call Passcode:
|2697719
A live audio webcast will be available on the "Investors" section of Berry's website at bry.com/investors. An audio replay will be available shortly after the broadcast:
|Replay Dates:
|Through Thursday, March 11, 2020
|Replay Dial-in:
|855-859-2056 from the U.S.
|404-537-3406 from international locations
|Replay Passcode:
|2697719
A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the "Investors" section of Berry's website at bry.com/investors.
About Berry
Berry is a publicly-traded (NASDAQ:BRY) western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves in the San Joaquin basin of California. More information can be found at Berry's website at www.bry.com.
Contact: Berry Corporation Todd Crabtree - Manager, Investor Relations (661) 616-3811 ir@bry.com