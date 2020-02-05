Flexera Acquires Software Usage Analytics Leader Revulytics and Expands Software Monetization Portfolio

ITASCA, Ill., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, a demonstrated leader in software installation, open source software scanning, and software monetization, today announced that it has acquired Revulytics, a recognized leader in software usage analytics.



"This acquisition is a game changer for software suppliers looking to derive more value from their software. I am excited to add another leading company to Flexera, after the acquisition of RISC Networks last year, continuing our excellent growth path," said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Flexera.

"Software monetization is more than licensing and enforcement; it's also about understanding actual product usage. This insight enables product teams to make better, data-driven decisions and gives compliance teams the actionable data they need to generate revenue from unlicensed use," said Brent Pietrzak, SVP and General Manager of Flexera's Supplier Division. "Flexera is already recognized by Frost & Sullivan and IDC for its software monetization platform and usage analytics capabilities. With the incredible people and products at Revulytics, we are expanding our offering to provide software and technology companies with even more insights to build and implement their digital business models."

Software usage analytics is a fast-growing space. As software companies evolve their business models, understanding product usage is a critical success factor. As highlighted in the Flexera Monetization Monitor: Usage Management and Insights, companies that understand usage are more confident that their price is aligned with value, but only 35% of companies can gather product usage data very well with on-premises software companies lagging further behind. With the acquisition of Revulytics, Flexera continues to expand its software monetization platform giving organizations more insight into the actual use of their products. Enhanced capabilities include compliance data analytics, user behavior and telemetry, and in-app messaging, providing software companies with the intelligence to make better pricing, compliance, roadmap and strategy decisions.

Revulytics, based in Waltham, Massachusetts, adds several core solutions to Flexera's existing monetization offerings, including:

Compliance Intelligence – Usage Analytics for Compliance Teams: Actionable insights into where pirated versions of software are being used, including data analytics with the scope, value and type of infringement. This enables compliance and audit teams to generate new license revenue from existing and prospective customers.

Actionable insights into where pirated versions of software are being used, including data analytics with the scope, value and type of infringement. This enables compliance and audit teams to generate new license revenue from existing and prospective customers. Usage Intelligence – Usage Analytics for Product Teams: In-depth insights on feature usage, analysis of customer behavior, and dashboards with install base analytics and telemetry. This helps drive roadmap and pricing decisions, identifies cross-sell and upsell opportunities, and identifies strong customer advocates.

"Revulytics has helped the world's leading software vendors drive better business outcomes. Our customers are benefiting from the growing value of software usage analytics – from our compliance solutions that directly increase new license revenue to product management solutions that deliver better applications that their customers love." said Joseph Noonan, President and CEO of Revulytics. "By joining forces with Flexera, the expanded portfolio allows our customers to realize even more value from their IP, improve customer relationships, and grow their business.

Moving forward with these components, Flexera's robust monetization platform will support software suppliers with software licensing, delivery and updates, usage intelligence, compliance intelligence, and renewals and customer growth.

Mark Thomason, Research Director, Digital Business Models and Monetization, IDC, said, "Companies that have moved to subscription are now wanting to try consumption and need tools to help them understand usage to properly package and price. Yet many businesses use their own custom application or spreadsheets to manage entitlements or provisioning. As a result, most businesses are not yet fully utilizing usage and provisioning data to gain insights about their businesses."

The Gartner Hype Cycle for Customer Experience Analytics, 2019 (Gartner subscription required), states, "Interest in software usage analytics is driven by the high priority placed on improving customer experience, the trend toward data-driven decision making for product investment prioritization, and the increasing availability of easy-to-use tools. As awareness builds for this technology, incorporation of usage analytics into new software products will become recognized as a required element of product strategy."1

Revulytics offers cloud-based software usage analytics that give software producers deep visibility into how their products are being used and misused, providing them with actionable intelligence to generate revenue, optimize product development, and make data-driven decisions across their business. Its compliance analytics solution and turnkey services are used by leading software vendors to increase license revenue and globally reduce software piracy. Its software usage analytics solution provides valuable insight into product usage and environments, enabling product managers and developers to build better products. Revulytics software usage analytics has supported customer compliance programs generating more than $2.8 billion in new license revenue since 2010. Revulytics is headquartered in Waltham, Mass., USA, and serves customers worldwide.

Flexera's solutions help software and IoT companies build and deliver secure products while protecting intellectual property. Make a great first impression with your software – with the gold standard for Windows and multi-platform installations. Leverage the power of open source and future-proof your business by eliminating compliance and security risk. Implement flexible monetization models, become a digital leader and grow recurring revenue while keeping your customers front and center. For over 30 years, our 1,300+ team members worldwide have been passionate about helping our more than 50,000 customers fuel business success. To learn more, visit www.flexerasoftware.com.

