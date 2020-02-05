Tallgrass Energy Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Tallgrass Energy, LP is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – TGE

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE:TGE) to affiliates of Blackstone Infrastructure Partners and affiliates of Enagas, GIC, NPS and USS (collectively, the "Sponsors") for $22.45 in cash per Class A Share is fair to Tallgrass Energy shareholders. On behalf of Tallgrass Energy shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.



If you are a Tallgrass Energy shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Tallgrass Energy Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

The Tallgrass Energy merger investigation concerns whether Tallgrass Energy and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Tallgrass Energy shareholders; (2) determine whether the Sponsors are underpaying for Tallgrass Energy; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Tallgrass Energy shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

