Veruna Names Jennifer Carroll as New CEO

BOSTON, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veruna , developer of the insurance industry's only agency management system (AMS) built on the Salesforce platform, is pleased to announce Jennifer Carroll as the company's new CEO, replacing Bob Scullin, who is moving into an expanded and ongoing role at Keystone Insurance Group, a major investor in Veruna.



"Jennifer has been part of the Veruna team as strategic adviser relating to growth strategy, but her expertise extends far beyond advising startups on funding," said Jon Lincoln , founder and chief product strategist at Veruna. "She's well-versed in high growth potential technology, and she started Day One with a clear understanding of our business and the change we bring to the table for insurance agencies. We're very happy to have her at the helm."

Carroll has extensive experience advising technology startups through all life phases, from formation to venture financing to exits, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A). She is also a registered patent attorney with focused study and practice involving intellectual property (IP) matters, such as patent counseling, trademark prosecution, licensing, strategic partnerships, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) arrangements. Prior to being named CEO, Carroll helped the company raise more than $5 million in seed and series A funding, and as CEO she is focused on optimizing operations for efficiency and scaling the company.

"Technology designed specifically for insurance agencies has been at a development standstill for decades," said Carroll. "Veruna took a clean slate look at the way agencies need to do business today and tomorrow in order to be competitive. We've minimized implementation issues with cloud deployment and change management by building on the Salesforce platform. I'm looking forward to taking the company to new heights as CEO."

Carroll formerly served as general counsel and a fractional C-suite executive for startups such as Drillinginfo (now Enverus), the leading provider of data and analytics in the oil and gas industry, and Revionics, provider to Tier 1 retailers of pricing optimization software, as well as running a law firm focused exclusively on high-growth potential companies.

Veruna takes an innovative approach to agency management by coupling exceptional technology with industry expertise, to deliver higher levels of mobility, flexibility, customization, and integration all backed by the expansion capabilities inherent to the Salesforce AppExchange. The winner of ACORD's 2016 Innovation of the Year award, and 2017 Organization Leadership and Case Study awards, Veruna's contemporary agency management system (AMS) is revolutionizing the way modern insurance agencies do business.

