Greenhouse Treatment Center Continues CE Events for Local Mental Health and Medical Professionals

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenhouse Treatment Center, a leading provider of substance use treatment services in Texas, continues their education series with a CE event for local mental health and medical professionals. The topic of the February 14 event is, "Acupuncture: The Language of Mental Health Stabilization" will be hosted by Greenhouse therapist Maria Ester Ontiveros-Flores, M.A., LCDC. Attendees at this event earn one CEU credit.



The CE event will take place at Greenhouse Recovery Center on Friday, February 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. CDT, and lunch will be provided. Presenter Maria Ester Ontiveros-Flores, M.A., LCDC, will speak to attendees about the NADA protocol, which is a non-verbal approach to healing. According to the U.S. Department of Justice and British Medical Journal, the NADA protocol is best utilized as a component within community health programs. Ontiveros-Flores will educate presenters on its use in addiction treatment.

"This education series has proven to be a great way to not only expose local mental health and medical professionals to treatment methods used in addiction treatment, but demonstrate the expertise of our medical staff," said Tyler Harrell, CEO of Greenhouse Treatment Centers. "Conducting these events are bettering our community-at-large, which is something we're proud to do."

Greenhouse's Holistic Healing CEU Series (GH2C) is an experiential presentation that will feature different experts from a number of fields each month, alternating between Greenhouse staff members and experts from the community. The events will always take place every second Friday.

