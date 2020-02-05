Laguna Treatment Hospital COO Marlon Rollins Promoted to CEO

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laguna Treatment Hospital, an American Addiction Centers facility, has named Marlon Rollins, Ph.D., as its new CEO. Formerly Laguna Treatment Hospital's COO, in this new role, Rollins is eager to implement strategies to build upon the facility's reputation of clinical excellence.



The Orange County facility is one of a few chemical dependency recovery hospitals in the state of California. To learn more about Laguna Treatment Hospital, visit https://lagunatreatment.com/detox-hospital-california/facility/ .

"Our primary objective is to create an exceptional patient experience during early recovery," said Rollins, the new CEO. "Struggling with a substance use disorder can make someone feel helpless and hopeless. With this in mind, Laguna Treatment Hospital will maintain its focus on providing a safe treatment environment wherein people can find hope and genuine support from our caring professionals and providers while receiving the highest quality care possible."

Rollins' nearly two decades of experience in behavioral healthcare will take Laguna Treatment Hospital to a new level. In a previous position, he oversaw the operations of California's two largest free-standing psychiatric facilities and served as the interim CEO at a 148-bed hospital in the Bay Area. He has also testified before legislators on the expansion of crisis and addiction services.

His passion for treating those with addiction and mental illness is evident given his knowledge and personal experience with both. He is a member of the steering committee for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-TALK) and has earned the Human Achievement award from the Center of Leadership Development, Inc., due to his expertise.

Although new in his role, Rollins is wasting no time in putting his words into actions.

"There are quite a few things in the works for Laguna Treatment Hospital," said Rollins. "I am looking forward to working with the staff and clinicians in this new capacity, and delivering the best treatment for our patients."

About Laguna Treatment Hospital

Laguna Treatment Hospital is part of the American Addiction Centers family of substance use treatment facilities. We treat adults who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at www.LagunaTreatment.com or follow us on Twitter.