SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GDI ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Gardner Denver's agreement to be merge with Ingersoll-Rand plc. Upon completion of the merger, Gardner Denver shareholders will own approximately 49.9% of the combined company. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-gardner-denver-holdings-inc .

Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ GS: PRMW ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Primo Water's agreement to be acquired by Cott Corporation. Shareholders of Primo Water will receive $5.04 in cash and 0.6549 shares of Cott Corporation or $14.00 in cash or 1.0229 shares of Cott Corporation for each share of Primo Water owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-primo-water-corporation .

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ CM: SMRT ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Stein Mart's agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Kingswood Capital Management, L.P. Shareholders of Stein Mart will receive $0.90 in cash for each share of Stein Mart owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-stein-mart-inc .

TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ GS: TIVO ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to TiVo's agreement to merge with Xperi Corporation. Shareholders of TiVo will receive 0.455 shares of Xperi common stock for each share of TiVo owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-tivo-corporation .

