ASWB announces new CEO

Culpeper, Virginia, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Social Work Boards announced that the Board of Directors has unanimously chosen Dwight J. Hymans, MSW, LCSW, as the organization's next chief executive officer. Hymans, who is ASWB's chief operating officer, will succeed Mary Jo Monahan, MSW, LCSW, the current CEO, on May 1, 2020.

"Although the association is undergoing a change in leadership, ASWB is not undergoing a change in strategy," said ASWB President Harold Dean of Arkansas. "The Board of Directors has been working with Mary Jo for the past year to ensure a thorough succession process after she announced her plans to retire to the board. The decision to hire Dwight reflects the board of directors' commitment to achieving the goals of ASWB's 2019–2021 Strategic Framework and providing continuity for continued growth. The Board of Directors has developed great trust in Dwight's leadership ability. This, combined with his extensive knowledge of regulation and the social work profession and his tenure at ASWB, makes him the best choice to lead ASWB successfully into the future."

Mary Jo Monahan, who will retire from the association on April 30, said: "I am delighted that the Board selected Dwight and I congratulate him. Having worked closely with him for the last eight years, I am confident that he will help the association advance the initiatives we have started together."

Dwight Hymans said: "I am excited to lead ASWB. We have a dedicated staff who understand the importance of ASWB's mission to provide services that support our members in their efforts to protect the public through regulation of the profession and licensing of social workers. I look forward to working with them and the Board of Directors. I also want to thank Mary Jo for her exceptional leadership of ASWB and look forward to working with her through the transition."

Hymans has worked at ASWB since 2007. For the last eight years, he has been part of the executive leadership team with Monahan, first as executive vice president for four years and as COO since 2016. Before that he was director of board services for five years. From 2013 to 2017, Hymans served as ASWB representative on the Council of Social Work Education Commission on Educational Policy. COEP reviews current CSWE programs related to educational policy and planning and suggests activities that would strengthen and expand CSWE's leadership role in matters of education.

Prior to joining ASWB, Hymans led the master's field program at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis School of Social Work. Before that, he was an assistant professor at Ball State University Department of Social Work, where he taught in the areas of macro social work practice, social work policy, and field education. He holds a master's degree in social work from the University of Iowa. He practiced in a private not-for-profit setting as a clinical social worker providing services to individuals, couples, and families. His social work career began at an agency providing services to adults with developmental disabilities, where he held an administrative position with staff and leadership personnel of about 125.

About ASWB

The Association of Social Work Boards is the nonprofit association of social work regulatory bodies in the United States and Canada. Members include 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., the U.S. territories of the Virgin Islands and Guam, the U.S. Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and all 10 Canadian provinces. ASWB's mission is to provide support and services to the social work regulatory community to advance safe, competent, and ethical practices to strengthen public protection. Harold Dean, MSW, LCSW, OSW-C, of Arkansas is the current president. Learn more at aswb.org.

Attachment

Jayne Wood, Director of Communications and Marketing Association of Social Work Boards 800.225.6880, ext. 3075 jwood@aswb.org