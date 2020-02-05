AK Steel Announces Earlier Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Release

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) said today that to align the timing of its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 earnings release with the updated timing for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.'s release of its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 earnings, AK Steel has changed the date of its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial results to Thursday, February 20, 2020, before the open of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.



AK Steel is a leading producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steel products, primarily for the automotive, infrastructure and manufacturing, including electrical power, and distributors and converters markets. Through its subsidiaries, the company also provides customer solutions with carbon and stainless steel tubing products, hot- and cold-stamped components and die design and tooling. Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio (Greater Cincinnati), the company has approximately 9,300 employees at manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and facilities in Western Europe. Additional information about AK Steel is available at www.aksteel.com.

