Automated Material Handling Equipment Market to Reach USD 58.42 Billion by 2026; Increasing Number of Company Mergers to Aid Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automated material handling (AMH) equipment size is projected to reach USD 58.42 billion by 2026. The use of automated concepts such as artificial intelligence has opened up a huge potential for market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled " Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Automated Storage & Retrieval System, Automated Conveyor & Sorting System, Automated Guided Vehicle), By System Load (Unit Load & Bulk Load), By Application (Assembly, Distribution, Transportation, Packaging, Others), By Industry (Retail & E-commerce, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Aviation, Semiconductors & Electronics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was worth USD 33.65 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Automated material handling equipment are widely used across diverse industry verticals including food and beverage, machinery and equipment, chemicals and material, healthcare, automotive, and aerospace and defense. This equipment is used to manage heavy loads and organize goods and equipment in industrial warehouses. They are inclusive of a set of robotic systems that function on a machine learning algorithm. The rising industrialization, coupled with the growth of the e-commerce industry has opened up a massive potential for market growth. The incorporation of automated concepts such as the IoT and AI will fuel the demand for the products across the world.





The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global automated material handling equipment market. It highlights the latest product launches and recent innovations in the market and states their impact on the growth of the market. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and predictions are made with respect to leading companies and products in the coming years. Forecast values have been provided for the market for the period of 2019-2026. The factual figures have been obtained through trusted sources. Moreover, these predictions are made on the basis of extensive research analysis methods, coupled with the opinions of experienced market research professionals.

Increasing Number of Company Mergers to Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions have made the highest impact on market growth. The increasing investments in e-commerce industries have promoted company collaborations. In June 2017, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling announced that it completed the acquisition of Zhejiang Maximal Forklift Company Ltd. Through this acquisition, the company hopes to expand its manufacturing capabilities. The report highlights a few of the leading company mergers of recent times and gauges their impact on the global market.



Asia Pacific to Emerge Leading; Constantly Rising Population to Aid Growth

The report highlights the ongoing automated material handling equipment market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market share. The constantly rising population in emerging countries such as Japan, China, and India will create a subsequent demand for faster e-commerce deliverables. The increasing demand for e-commerce services will aid the growth of the regional market. As of 2018, this market was worth USD 14.62 billion and this value will rise at a considerable pace in the coming years.



List of the leading companies that have been profiled in Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market report include:

Daifuku Co. Ltd

Jungheinrich AG

Toyota Industries Corporation

BEUMER Group

Cargotec

Kion Group

Crown Equipment Corporation

Honeywell Intelligrated

SSI Schaefer AG

Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc.



Industry Developments:

February, 2019: The County library in the U.S. adopted a centralized automated material handling system. The organization hopes to reduce complexity involved with manual labor and improve user experience.



Table of Content:

Introduction

Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Key Insights

Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

By Type (Value) Automated Storage & Retrieval System Automated Conveyor & Sorting System Automated Guided Vehicle By System Load (Value) Unit Load Bulk Load By Application (Value) Assembly Distribution Transportation Packaging Others (Sorting) By Industry (Value) Retail & E-Commerce Automotive Food & Beverages Pharmaceutical Aviation Semiconductors & Electronics Others (Chemicals) By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



Continued…





