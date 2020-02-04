Lam Research Corporation to Host Upcoming Investor Meeting

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) announced it will host the following event:



Tuesday, March 3, 2020 – Investor Day in New York City at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time at the Park Hyatt, New York.

The meeting will serve as a general update for investors and analysts on Lam's strategy and operations. A live webcast and replay of the meeting will be available to the public on the Investors section of the company's website.

If you are an institutional investor or financial analyst interested in attending the event in person, please direct your questions to investor.relations@lamresearch.com .

Lam Research Corp. is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry.

