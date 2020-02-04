Market Overview

Lam Research Corporation to Host Upcoming Investor Meeting

Globe Newswire  
February 04, 2020 6:00pm   Comments
FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) announced it will host the following event:

  • Tuesday, March 3, 2020 – Investor Day in New York City at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time at the Park Hyatt, New York. 

The meeting will serve as a general update for investors and analysts on Lam's strategy and operations. A live webcast and replay of the meeting will be available to the public on the Investors section of the company's website.

If you are an institutional investor or financial analyst interested in attending the event in person, please direct your questions to investor.relations@lamresearch.com.

About Lam Research:
Lam Research Corp. is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. As a trusted, collaborative partner to the world's leading semiconductor companies, we combine superior systems engineering capability, technology leadership, and unwavering commitment to customer success to accelerate innovation through enhanced device performance. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com. (LRCX-F)

Lam Research Corporation Contact:
Ram Ganesh
Investor Relations
Phone: 510-572-1615
e-mail: investor.relations@lamresearch.com

Source: Lam Research Corporation

