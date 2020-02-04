Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Hiring of New Oak Valley Investments Representative

OAKDALE, Calif., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY), announced that Gregory Hoekman, CFP® has joined the Oak Valley Investments Team as an Investment Representative. He will be based out of the Modesto-Dale Road office.



Hoekman has 10 years of banking experience. As a financial advisor for Oak Valley Investments, Hoekman will specialize in the Oak Valley Investments product suite, assisting clients in setting up and maintaining mutual funds, insurance, stocks, college funding and savings plans, bonds, and fixed and variable annuities.

"We are happy to have Greg join the Oak Valley Investments team," stated Renee Lovitt, Vice President, Investment Representative. "Greg's financial planning knowledge and experience will help deepen relationships and be a great asset to the bank and our clients."

Hoekman is currently a member of the Estate Planning Council of Stanislaus County. He earned a Bachelor's Degree from Azusa Pacific University and a Master of Science in Personal Financial Planning from College for Financial Planning. In his free time, he enjoys golf, music, and outdoor activities with his family. He currently resides in Ripon with his wife Kathryn and four kids.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 17 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes and Bishop. Oak Valley Bancorp markets non-FDIC insured investment products under the Oak Valley Investments name through Cetera Investment Services LLC.

For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit www.ovcb.com .

Securities and insurance products are offered through Cetera Investment Services LLC (doing insurance business in CA as CFG STC Insurance Agency LLC), member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Neither firm is affiliated with the financial institution where investment services are offered. Investments are: • Not FDIC/NCUSIF insured • May lose value • Not financial institution guaranteed • Not a deposit • Not insured by any federal government agency. 125 North 3rd Ave, Oakdale, CA 95361