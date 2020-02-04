1Life Healthcare (One Medical) Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (One Medical) (NASDAQ:ONEM) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 20,125,000 shares of common stock at a price of $14.00 per share, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase 2,625,000 additional shares of common stock. Including the option exercise, the gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by One Medical, were approximately $281.8 million. The shares began trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "ONEM" on January 31, 2020.



J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley acted as the lead bookrunning managers for the offering. Allen & Company LLC, Citigroup, Piper Sandler, Wells Fargo Securities, and William Blair acted as bookrunning managers. Baird and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey acted as co-managers.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus relating to the offering. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com ; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities has been filed with and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About One Medical

One Medical is a membership-based primary care platform with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live and click. One Medical's mission is to transform health care for all through a human-centered, technology-powered model.

Headquartered in San Francisco, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. is the administrative and managerial services company for the affiliated One Medical physician owned professional corporations that deliver medical services in-office and virtually. 1Life and the One Medical entities do business under the "One Medical" brand.

