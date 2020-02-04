GCC Announces Q4 2019 Conference Call Details

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV:GCC), a leading producer of cement and concrete in the United States and Mexico, will host a conference call to review its fourth quarter 2019 earnings results on Friday, February 21 at 11:00 a.m. (ET). Earnings results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, will be released on Thursday, February 20 after market close.



The call will be hosted by Enrique Escalante, CEO, and Luis Carlos Arias, CFO, and can be accessed by dialing +1 (800) 458 4148 or +1 (323) 794 2093 for international calls. The conference ID is 4614937.

The presentation and listen-only webcast will be available via the following link.

A replay of the webcast will be available the same day at 2:00 p.m. (ET) until February 28 at 11:59 p.m. (ET). The replay can be accessed through this link or by dialing +1 (844) 512 2921 or +1 (412) 317 6671 for international calls. The replay PIN is 4614937. Additionally, an online replay of the live broadcast will be available on the Company's website two weeks later.

For more information visit www.gcc.com or contact:

GCC Investor Relations

Ricardo Martinez, IRC

+52 (614) 442 3176

USA + 1 (303) 739 5943

rmartinezg@gcc.com

About GCC

GCC is a leading supplier of cement, concrete, aggregates, and construction‐related services in the United States, Mexico and Canada, with an annual cement production capacity of 5.8 million metric tons. Founded in 1941, the Company's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC*.