SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Geron Corporation - GERN

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Geron Corporation ("Geron" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GERN).



The investigation concerns whether Geron and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 27, 2018, Geron issued a press release disclosing disappointing results in the Company's IMbark study of imetelstat, its intended bone marrow cancer treatment. Specifically, Geron disclosed that patients in the IMbark study had shown only 10% spleen volume reduction and 32% TSS reduction, both of which metrics fell well short of the study's primary endpoints required for success. Concurrently, Geron disclosed the termination of its partnership with Janssen Biotech Inc. for the development of Imetelstat.

On this news, Geron's stock price fell $3.92 per share, or 62.92%, to close at $2.31 per share on September 27, 2018.

