Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Celanese Corporation (CE)

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Celanese Corporation ("Celanese" or the Company") (NYSE:CE).



The investigation concerns whether Celanese and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On January 30, 2020, post-market, Celanese reported its full year and fourth quarter 2019 financial results, which included GAAP diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.35 and adjusted EPS of $1.99. Explaining the difference between GAAP and adjusted EPS, Celanese cited, among other things, a reserve related to a European Commission competition law investigation concerning certain Celanese subsidiaries. On this news, Celanese's stock price fell $6.69 per share, or 6.07%, to close at $103.50 on January 31, 2020.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Celanese shares, you can assist this investigation

