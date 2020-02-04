APOLAN to Drive the Adoption of Passive Optical LAN at the BICSI 2020 Winter Conference & Exhibition

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BICSI Winter Conference 2020 booth #123 - The Association for Passive Optical LAN (APOLAN), the non-profit organization advocating for the education and global adoption of passive optical LAN (POL), will showcase POL's growth and opportunities at the BICSI 2020 Winter Conference & Exhibition taking place at the Tampa Bay Convention Center on February 9-13.



"APOLAN's member companies will be at the BICSI event to showcase their dedication to providing best-in-class infrastructure, electronics, integration, distribution, and consulting services to drive the adoption of POL," said Matt Miller, AECOM Technology Solutions Networks Leader and APOLAN Chairman. "This group of innovators and solution providers are enabling organizations to deploy this impressive technology so that they can take advantages of the long-term savings and reap the numerous benefits of a converged, future-proof and high-performance network infrastructure."

APOLAN members will be available at the BICSI Winter Conference booth #123 to meet with show attendees and offer expertise on POL technologies and trends. In addition, APOLAN's line up of BICSI Winter events will include:

"Fundamentals of Passive Optical LAN" Training Seminar:

APOLAN and member companies AECOM and ITConnect Inc. will, once again, present the "Fundamentals of Passive Optical LAN", a two-day Passive Optical LAN training taking place Feb. 9 - 10 from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. This two-day seminar will provide an overview of the value, architecture, design and powering considerations for a Passive Optical LAN technology. Specific focus will be given to system components, benefits, design methodologies, power survivability using AC and DC methods, planning and commissioning of electronics, infrastructure testing and closeout package deliverables. Attendees that complete the two-day seminar will receive 12 Continuing Education Credits (CECs). For more information about the seminar and to register as an attendee visit the BICSI Winter 2020 website.

Annual Members' Meeting and APOLAN Awards Ceremony:



APOLAN will hold its annual member meeting in conjunction with the BICSI Winter Conference. The event, open to all member companies, will take place at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, in the Gandy II Meeting Room located at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Tampa Downtown Convention Center. As part of the member meeting, The Association will announce the 2019 APOLAN Award winners at a ceremony, honoring member companies that have embraced the Association's mission to educate and advocate the global adoption of passive optical LANs. For a list of past winners, visit https://apolanglobal.org/apolan-member-awards-2019/member-awards-history/ .



For more information on APOLAN, or to apply for membership, please visit http://www.apolanglobal.org .

About The Association for Passive Optical LAN (APOLAN)

The Association for Passive Optical LAN is a non-profit organization that is driving adoption and educating the market about the technical and economic advantages of passive optical LAN technology. Through its membership, which is comprised of manufacturers, distributors, integrators and consulting companies actively involved in the marketplace, the Association hopes to help designers, engineers, architects, building owners, CIOs and IT departments implement and successfully use passive optical LAN. For more information, visit http://www.apolanglobal.org/ .