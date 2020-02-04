Akerna Corp. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Information

DENVER, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN), a leading cannabis compliance technology company, will release its second quarter 2020 fiscal year financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, February 12, at 4:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. MT.



Participant Dial-In Numbers:

Toll-Free: 1-877-407-3982

Toll / International: 1-201-493-6780

*Participants should request the Akerna Corp. Earnings Call or provide confirmation code 13698281

The conference call will feature remarks by Akerna Chief Executive Officer Jessica Billingsley and Chief Financial Officer John Fowle, who will discuss the results and provide an update on recent developments. A question and answer session will follow prepared remarks.

The conference call will also be available via a live, listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Akerna's website, www.akerna.com .

For interested individuals unable to join the live conference call, a replay of the call will be available through February 26, 2020, at (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international). The passcode for the call and replay is 13698281.

About Akerna Corp.

Akerna is a regulatory compliance technology company in the cannabis space. The cornerstones of Akerna's service offerings are MJ Platform® and Leaf Data Systems®, which are highly-versatile platforms that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products—from seed to product to shelf to customer—through the complete supply chain. Since establishment in 2010, the company has tracked more than $17 billion in cannabis sales. As part of its business strategy, Akerna intends to grow through targeted, strategic acquisitions that are complementary to its current business and organically by accelerating its product development efforts. Akerna is based in Denver. For more information, please visit: www.akerna.com.

Akerna Media Contact

D. Nikki Wheeler

303-514-2012

Nikki.Wheeler@Akerna.Com

Investor Relations

Jason Assad

678-570-6791

jassad@akerna.com