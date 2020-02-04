TMT Finance reports US$660bn TMT M&A, Financing Deals in 2019

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMT Finance, the merger and acquisition news provider for telecom, digital infrastructure and cloud services, can unveil that its Americas edition, TMT Finance News Americas, has reported on close to 400 transactions of over 50 million dollars in size totalling US$660bn, with 250 exclusives, since the edition's launch in February 2019.



The largest number of transactions TMT Finance reported in 2019 were in the mobile towers, fibre infrastructure and data center spaces, providing its subscribers: industry C-Suite, M&A Heads, Investment Bankers, Private Equity Investors and professional advisers; with first mover advantage on carve outs and new acquisitions involving mid- to large-cap communications infrastructure businesses.

TMT M&A specialists can register by visiting TMTFinance.com/NewsAmericas

The TMT Finance Americas 2019 Review highlights the important trends, developments and deals within TMT M&A in the Americas over the past 12 months with prospects for 2020 looking even stronger.

The key highlights from the review:

53 mobile tower deals

The vertical which experienced the most activity, according to TMT Finance's Deal Data, was towers, which saw 53 agreed or completed deals in total, valued at up to US$36bn. TMT Finance notably exclusively reported on the sale of AT&T's Puerto Rican business, and the early-2019 anticipated sale process of Altice USA's Lightpath division, with both sets of financial advisers exclusively named.

Fibre M&A deals top US$30bn

The Pan-American fibre space also experienced an influx of investment – both new and existing. TMT Finance reported on 35 fibre M&A transactions, totalling over US$30bn. However, one standout deal – the most talked about of the year – was Digital Colony and EQT's take-private of Zayo for US$8.2bn.

31 data center deals

One of the biggest trends of 2019 was the continuing surge in investment in the data center space. TMT Finance reported on 31 deals through the year, with a total valuation of nearly US$30bn. Some of the biggest and most interesting deals include the on-going sale of Virginia-headquartered EdgeConneX, valued at US$2.5bn; Digital Realty's and Brookfield's takeover of Brazil-based Ascenty; and Telefonica's offload of its US-, Latam- and Spain-based data center portfolio, with TMT Finance exclusively unveiling sellside financial advisers on all three.

Cloud deals top US$7bn

The cloud, hosting, managed services and UCaaS spaces also experienced a solid investment year, with TMT Finance providing exclusive information and data on 22 situations worth c. US$7bn. Notable deals in these sectors include Rackspace's buy of AWS-integrator Onica, Singaporean player ST Telemedia's investment in 2nd Watch (with TMT Finance revealing sellside advisers on both situations), as well as RingCentral's strategic investment in Avaya.

Out of 190 agreed or completed transactions in the Americas reported by TMT Finance in 2019, 120 buyers were strategic and 70 financial. Some 320 investment banking advisers have also been named on TMT M&A transactions, while 177 law firm mandates were reported.

