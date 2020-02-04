Market Overview

Ingredion to Present at 2020 CAGNY Conference

Globe Newswire  
February 04, 2020 10:00am   Comments
WESTCHESTER, Ill., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, announced today that James P. Zallie, president and chief executive officer, and Jim Gray, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will present at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) conference on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. CT in Boca Raton, Florida.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/ in the "Events and Presentations" section, under "News and Events." Participants are encouraged to log on to the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation. The webcast will be archived and available for replay following the live presentation.

ABOUT THE COMPANY
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With annual net sales of nearly $6 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation centers around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing together the potential of people, nature and technology to create ingredient solutions that make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

Contacts:
Investors: Tiffany Willis, 708-551-2592
Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602

