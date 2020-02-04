OSS to Present at Noble Capital Markets 16th Annual Investor Conference on Monday, February 17, 2020

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS), a leader in specialized high-performance edge computing, has been invited to present at NobleCon16, Noble Capital Markets' 16th Annual Investor Conference being held on February 16-18, 2020 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida.

OSS CEO, Steve Cooper, is scheduled to present Monday, February 17 at 4:00 p.m. and participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the day. He will be joined by the company's CFO, John Morrison.

Management will discuss its award-winning AI on the FLY® technology and recent major contract wins. This includes a $36 million multi-year contract to provide mil-spec flash storage arrays for an airborne military radar application and a $60 million multi-year OEM contract to provide video display servers for media, entertainment and broadcast production applications.

OSS recently reported it expects to record fourth quarter 2019 revenue of approximately $18.4 million, an increase of 28% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. For the full year, the company expects record revenue of approximately $58.3 million, an increase of 57% over 2018. Revenue for both the fourth quarter and full year are expected to exceed the top ranges of the company's previously issued guidance.

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day here and via the investor relations section of the company's website at ir.onestopsystems.com.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with OSS, please contact your Noble representative at (561) 994-1191 or complete a request form here.

About Noble Capital Markets

Noble Capital Markets (Noble) is a research driven boutique investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer, Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, wealth management and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade.

In 2018, Noble launched www.channelchek.com, a new investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries. More than 6,000 emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news. For more information, visit www.noblecapitalmarkets.com.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative specialized high-performance computing building blocks and platforms for OEMs that provide edge systems to scientists, engineers, creators and other professionals for their mission critical applications. These specialized platforms include customized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, expansion systems and storage software. The products are used for deep learning, AI, defense, finance and entertainment applications.

OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe flash cards to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly® by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge' and on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems that any of our plans will be achieved.

Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the quantity and timing of shipments, the fitness of our products for certain applications or markets, and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Media Contact:

Katie Rivera

One Stop Systems, Inc.

Tel (760) 745-9883

Email contact

Investor Relations:

Ronald Both or Grant Stude

CMA

Tel (949) 432-7557

Email contact