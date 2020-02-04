Market Overview

Stitch Fix to Present at the 2020 Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference

Globe Newswire  
February 04, 2020 8:30am   Comments
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX), the leading online personal styling service, today announced that Katrina Lake, founder and CEO of Stitch Fix, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, February 11 at 10:20 A.M. PT.

A live webcast and replay of the session will be available on the investor relations section of the Stitch Fix website at https://investors.stitchfix.com.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix is reinventing the shopping experience by delivering one-to-one personalization to our clients through the combination of data science and human judgment. Stitch Fix was founded in 2011 by CEO Katrina Lake. Since then, we've helped millions of men, women, and kids discover and buy what they love through personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories, hand-selected by Stitch Fix stylists and delivered to our clients' homes. For more information about Stitch Fix, please visit http://www.stitchfix.com.

Investor Contact:
David Pearce
ir@stitchfix.com

