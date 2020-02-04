Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Altimmune to Present at Upcoming Investor and Scientific Conferences

Globe Newswire  
February 04, 2020 7:00am   Comments
Share:

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that management will present at the following conferences during the months of February:

   
2020 BIO CEO & Investor Conference
Date:    Monday, February 10
Time:  10:45am ET
Title:  Altimmune, Inc. Overview
Speaker:  Vipin K. Garg Ph. D., President and Chief Executive Officer
Location:  New York Marriott Marquis, New York, NY
Webcast:  https://ir.altimmune.com/investors/events-and-presentations
 
The 3rd Global NASH Conference
Date:    Tuesday, February 11
Time:  11:55 am GMT / 6:55 am ET
Title:    Dual GLP-1 Agonists in the Treatment of Metabolic & Liver Dysfunction in NASH
Speaker:  M. Scott Harris M.D., Chief Medical Officer
Location:  The London Heathrow Marriott Hotel, London, UK
Presentation:  https://ir.altimmune.com/investors/events-and-presentations
   

About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for liver diseases and immune modulating therapies. The Company's diverse pipeline includes next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic Hepatitis B (HepTcell™), conjugated immunostimulants for the treatment of cancer (ALT-702) and intranasal vaccines (NasoShield™ and NasoVAX™). For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Contacts    
Will Brown   Ashley R. Robinson
Chief Financial Officer   Managing Director LifeSci Advisors
Phone: 240-654-1450   Phone: 617-535-7742
Email: wbrown@altimmune.com   Email: arr@lifesciadvisors.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga