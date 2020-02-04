Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

February 4, 2020

Royal Dutch Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") have been made a conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"), subject to performance conditions determined by the Remuneration Committee and Remuneration Committee discretion, as set out below.

LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN PDMR DATE OF AWARD SHARE TYPE NUMBER OF SHARES AWARDED Ben van Beurden January 31, 2020 RDSA 200,589 Jessica Uhl January 31, 2020 RDS.A 59,062 Harry Brekelmans January 31, 2020 RDSA 55,000 Ronan Cassidy January 31, 2020 RDSB 47,000 Donny Ching January 31, 2020 RDSA 41,000 Wael Sawan January 31, 2020 RDSA 70,000 Huibert Vigeveno January 31, 2020 RDSA 55,000 Maarten Wetselaar January 31, 2020 RDSA 55,000

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary



LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Ben Last Name(s) van Beurden 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency EUR Price 23.75 Volume 200,589 Total 4,763,988.75 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



200,589

23.75

4,763,988.75 Date of transaction January 31, 2020 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Jessica Last Name(s) Uhl 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Financial Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A American Depository Shares (RDS.A) Identification Code US7802592060 Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency USD Price 52.15 Volume 59,062 Total 3,080,083.30 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



59,062

52.15

3,080,083.30 Date of transaction January 31, 2020 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Harry Last Name(s) Brekelmans 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Projects & Technology Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency EUR Price 23.75 Volume 55,000 Total 1,306,250.00 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



55,000

23.75

1,306,250.00 Date of transaction January 31, 2020 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Ronan Last Name(s) Cassidy 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MM408 Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency GBP Price 20.00 Volume 47,000 Total 940,000.00 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



47,000

20.00

940,000.00 Date of transaction January 31, 2020 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Donny Last Name(s) Ching 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Legal Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency EUR Price 23.75 Volume 41,000 Total 973,750.00 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



41,000

23.75

973,750.00 Date of transaction January 31, 2020 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Wael Last Name(s) Sawan 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Upstream Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency EUR Price 23.75 Volume 70,000 Total 1,662,500.00 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



70,000

23.75

1,662,500.00 Date of transaction January 31, 2020 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Huibert Last Name(s) Vigeveno 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Downstream Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency EUR Price 23.75 Volume 55,000 Total 1,306,250.00 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



55,000

23.75

1,306,250.00 Date of transaction January 31, 2020 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue



