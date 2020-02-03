SAE Institute Alumni and Faculty Member Garner Wins at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY® Awards

Miami, FL, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rob Kinelski is an alumnus from SAE Institute's New York campus, Tracy Young and Juan "AyoJuan" Peña are alumni from SAE Institute's Miami campus while Matt Leigh works as an adjunct instructor at the SAE Institute Nashville campus.

Rob Kinelski is credited as a mixing engineer on "Bad Guy" by Billie Eilish which won Record of the Year and on "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" which won Album of the Year and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. These are Rob's first GRAMMY® wins and nominations.

Rob is a Mixer, Engineer, and Producer. His credentials include working with artists such as Beyoncé, Drake, Rihanna, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, J.Cole, NAS, Miley Cyrus, Logic, and more.

Tracy Young is credited as a producer on "I Rise (Tracy Young's Pride Intro Radio Remix)" which garnered her a win for Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical. Her win was history in the making as she is the first woman to ever win in this category.

Tracy began her career as a Mix Show DJ spinning Hip Hop at WPGC 95.5 in Washington D.C. Promotions soon led to her to become the Music Director at the station before accepting a position with Interscope Records as Promotions Director. Much of her success to come was ultimately due to other strong women in the industry, helping her along the way.

Most notably: Madonna, whom she met in the mid-'90s, who not only hired her for movie premieres and album releases, but chose Tracy to spin at her wedding to Guy Ritchie. Madonna's stamp of approval has led to work with other celebrities, creating remixes for Beyoncé, Stevie Nicks, Cyndi Lauper, Idina Menzel, Christina Aguilera, Gloria Estefan, Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, Cher, Shakira, P!nk, Rhianna, Lady Gaga and so many more.

Juan "AyoJuan" Peña is credited as a recording engineer on "Higher" by DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend which won Best Rap/Sung Performance. This is Juan's first GRAMMY® win and third nomination. He was previously nominated for his work as an engineer on DJ Khaled's "Major Key" and "I'm On One".

Juan is a 4x Platinum recording engineer with his work as head engineer for DJ Khaled. His credits include working with A-List artists such as Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Big Sean, French Montana, Alicia Keys, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Drake, Jadakiss, Bryson Tiller, and more.

Matt Leigh is credited as an assistant engineer for his work on "Ride Me Back Home" by Willie Nelson, which won for Best Country Solo Performance. This is Matt's first GRAMMY® win and second nomination. He was previously nominated for his work as an engineer on Natalie Grant's "Kings of the World".

Matt is a Producer, Engineer, Bassist, and Educator. He has worked in various capacities for a diverse list of clients including Natalie Grant, South for the Winter, Matt Bohli, Dani King, El Gun Legro, Sister Sadie, Sheridan Gates, and Planet Booty.

"SAE Institute is proud of the continued success of our award-winning alumni and faculty," says Lee Aitken, Executive General Manager of SAE Institute. " On behalf of SAE Institute's global network of over 50 campuses, we congratulate Rob, Tracy, Juan, and Matt on their GRAMMY® wins and wish them much success as they continue their careers in the music industry."

About SAE Institute

SAE Institute provides aspiring creative media professionals with a foundation of practical theory and valuable hands-on training in their chosen areas of concentration. Under the guidance of industry-experienced faculty, students gain the essential experience they need for entry-level jobs in the creative media industry. Students are supported in their job searches by SAE Institute's international network of alumni, many of who are leaders in the music, film, game arts, and live performance arenas. SAE Institute offers accredited programs in Audio, Film, Games, and Entertainment Business focused on preparing students for employment in the creative media industry upon graduation. SAE Expression College is a subsidiary of SAE Institute Group, Inc., which is a part of Navitas Pty Ltd. Learn more at usa.sae.edu.

About Navitas Pty Ltd

Navitas is an Australian global education leader, providing pre-university and university programs, English language courses, migrant education and settlement services, creative media education, student recruitment, professional development, and corporate training services to more than 80,000 students across a network of over 120 colleges and campuses in 31 countries. Learn more at Navitas.com.

Jeffrey Baker SAE Institute North America 646-355-1804 j.baker@sae.edu