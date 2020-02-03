RAJANT SHOWCASES FULLY MOBILE MINE CONNECTIVITY WITH KEY VALUE-ADD DISTRIBUTOR

Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rajant Corporation, the exclusive provider of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, is presenting their mobile broadband mesh capabilities for mining. Rajant, with long-standing distribution partner Duxbury, will demonstrate how Rajant is delivering fully mobile, mission-critical data, video, and voice communications to the mining industry. Both companies will be at Mining Indaba in Cape Town, South Africa, February 3rd - 6th, 2020, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), Booth 614.

The shape, depth, and configuration of mines are continually changing as extraction occurs. Equipment and infrastructure must be moved almost daily away from new blast zones, which means network coverage must frequently shift too. This creates a problem for traditional wireless networks that operate from fixed infrastructure, such as Wi-Fi Mesh, Point-to-Multi-Point, and LTE. Massive towers or fiber-connected base units require significant effort to relocate, and hours of manual configuration to redeploy once they have been moved. The costliest part is the coverage impact that occurs during these transitions; with the network down, the mine cannot run the real-time applications necessary to maintain 24/7 productivity and site-wide worker safety.

Rajant Corporation and their channel partner Duxbury Networking.

Rajant provides a simple but robust solution to modify or expand network coverage dynamically as the mine footprint evolves. The unique nature of our Kinetic Mesh® architecture allows open-pit operations to easily introduce, relocate, or remove network infrastructure – without causing any network downtime – to deliver highly adaptable coverage and continuous connectivity.

All network nodes can be mobile and create a mesh between moving equipment. Lightweight BreadCrumb® nodes work peer-to-peer to form a multi-radio Kinetic Mesh network. These nodes can be deployed on fixed infrastructure or moving assets such as trucks and shovels, uniquely enabling vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communications between mobile equipment.

Once configured for the mesh, if coverage needs to be shifted, the compact nodes can be easily relocated and will instantly reconnect to begin meshing with nearby nodes. Multi-radio, multi-frequency redundancy delivers mission-critical reliability. BreadCrumbs can hold multiple connections over multiple frequencies simultaneously, creating hundreds of potential paths over which to direct traffic.

Rajant's InstaMesh® networking protocol works in real-time to select the fastest path or paths for delivery. If a path becomes unavailable or blocked, InstaMesh will dynamically route communications via the next-best available path. That means nodes can be relocated without causing any downtime, and interference or signal blockage caused by the changing open-pit environment will not compromise network performance.

Representing Rajant at Mining Indaba will be Chris Mason, Vice President of Sales for EMEA, and Karel Venter, Sales Engineer for EMEA. Joining Rajant is Duxbury Networking, a specialist distributor of technology infrastructure and technical expertise in wireless solutions for the African continent.

Duxbury Networking, headquartered in Johannesburg South Africa, with branches in Cape Town and Durban, is a specialist distributor providing a broad range of products and technical expertise in the fields of networking, wireless solutions, IP telephony, mobility, video conferencing and surveillance. Since 1984, Duxbury Networking has consistently and successfully delivered leading-edge hardware and technical services to the market through its nationwide dealer/reseller channel. The company believes that convergence technology is key to the future of IT and should be incorporated into every business. In this light, Duxbury Networking builds and maintains a product portfolio that includes some of the world's most innovative brands, including Rajant Corporation.

Rajant Corporation is the exclusive provider of private wireless networks powered by the patented Kinetic Mesh® network, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant's Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 55 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture. Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania with additional facilities and offices in Arizona, Kentucky, and Alabama. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

