Larry H. Miller Dealerships Acquires Mark's Casa Chevrolet and Mark's Casa Chrysler Jeep

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larry H. Miller Dealerships announced today that it has acquired Mark's Casa Chevrolet and Mark's Casa Chrysler Jeep in Albuquerque, New Mexico. This expands the dealership group's footprint in Albuquerque to seven locations.

"As we approach 32 years of doing business in Albuquerque, we're excited to add additional high-performing stores to our family of dealerships," said Dean Fitzpatrick, president, Larry H. Miller Dealerships. "The team at Mark's Casa have built a strong brand and reputation over the years. We look forward to welcoming their employees to our group and continuing with our vision to be the best place in town to work and the best place in town to do business."

Mark's Casa Chevrolet will be renamed Larry H. Miller Casa Chevrolet and Mark's Casa Chrysler Jeep will be renamed Larry H. Miller Casa Chrysler Jeep. This acquisition also includes two collision centers, which will be named Larry H. Miller Collision East and Larry H. Miller Collision West.

The stores were purchased from Mark Wiggins and partners.

"When the time came for my family and I to move on to the next phase of our lives, we considered all alternatives to carry on the ideals and values of Mark's Casa Auto Group for the community of Albuquerque, our customers and our employees," said Mark Wiggins, owner, Mark's Casa Auto Group. "Larry H. Miller Dealerships was hands down the only choice to achieve these objectives. We are proud to become a part of this great organization with its long history in our community."

Larry H. Miller Dealerships will retain the existing employees at the store, bringing the total number of New Mexico-based personnel to more than 700 employees at seven dealership locations. The group has operated in Albuquerque since 1988.

Larry H. Miller Dealerships, the eighth largest dealership group in the country according to Automotive News, now operates 65 locations under 20 different automotive brands in seven western states. The company began with a single dealership in Murray, Utah, in 1979.

Larry H. Miller Casa Chevrolet and Larry H. Miller Collision East are located at 7201 Lomas Blvd. NE. Larry H. Miller Casa Chrysler Jeep and Larry H. Miller Collision West are located at 9733 Coors Blvd. NW.

History of Larry H. Miller Dealerships in New Mexico:

1988: Larry H. Miller Dealerships opened its first Albuquerque location, Larry H. Miller American Toyota Albuquerque

1994: Larry H. Miller Toyota Albuquerque opens

1997: Larry H. Miller Hyundai Albuquerque opens

2003: Larry H. Miller Southwest Hyundai Albuquerque opens

2009: Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Albuquerque opens

2020: Larry H. Miller Casa Chevrolet and Larry H. Miller Casa Chrysler Jeep open

Larry H. Miller Dealerships strongly supports giving back in the communities where it conducts business. Through Larry H. Miller Charities, the dealerships focus their charitable giving on issues that affect women and children, with an emphasis on health and education. Since 1996, more than $700,000 has been donated to qualified nonprofit organizations throughout Albuquerque. For more information about Larry H. Miller Dealerships, visit www.lhmauto.com.

Sara Waldman Larry H. Miller Dealerships 801-304-4922 sara.waldman@lhmauto.com