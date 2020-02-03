Black Hat USA Launches 2020 Call for Papers & Registration

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hat , the world's leading producer of information security events, today announces registration and call for papers (CFP) for Black Hat USA 2020. Returning to Las Vegas, Black Hat will span six days and feature the very latest in information security research, development, and trends. The event will kick off with four days of hands-on Trainings, followed by two days of research-based Briefings, a Business Hall housing today's leading solution providers, an array of special events, and more.



Call for Papers (CFP) is Now Open: Black Hat is accepting research submissions for the Black Hat Briefings, the foundation of its renowned event program. Briefings cover the latest research across today's most pressing information security topics including network security, could and platform security, malware, mobile devices, cryptography, and more.

Potential speakers may submit for Briefings that are 25 or 50 minutes in length. The deadline for submissions is April 6, 2020, but early submissions are encouraged. For more information on Call for Papers, visit: blackhat.com/us-20/call-for-papers.html

NEW Tracks: Black Hat has updated its track titles to better reflect the major trends and technologies impacting information security. Two new tracks, Defense and AI, ML & Data Science, have been added to the program. In addition, former track names have been upgraded to encompass a wider range of subject matter. There will be a new Cyber-Physical Systems track, which includes research of self-driving vehicles, drones, industrial control systems, and avionics; a new AppSec track, which will host research focused on SDL and Web AppSec; and more. To learn more about the new tracks and to view the full track list, visit: blackhat.com/us-20/tracks.html

Registration for Black Hat USA Trainings Now Open: Black Hat will offer its largest Trainings lineup to date, with deeply technical, hands-on courses led by the information security industry's top trainers and professionals. Courses will span topics such as cloud security, social engineering, pentesting, and more. For more information on the lineup, visit: blackhat.com/us-20/training/schedule/index.html

Arsenal Call for Tools – Opens March 9: Arsenal will soon start accepting submissions from the open source community for the chance to showcase their latest and greatest tools. To learn more and to submit your tool before April 27, visit: blackhat.com/us-20/arsenal-overview.html

Black Hat USA will take place August 1-6, 2020 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Early registration prices are available through May 22.

To register as an attendee, visit: blackhat.com/us-20/registration.html

To register as credentialed media, visit: blackhat.com/us-20/media-registration.html

Top partners and sponsors of Black Hat USA 2020 include: Titanium: Carbon Black, Crowdstrike, KnowBe4, Qualys, SentinelOne; Diamond: AT&T Cybersecurity, Blackberry Cylance, Cisco, Darktrace, FireEye, Forcepoint, Palo Alto Networks, Proofpoint, Inc., Rapid7, Tenable; Platinum Plus: Cofense, Confluera, Cybereason, Digital Guardian, ExtraHop Networks, Fortinet, Juniper Networks, McAfee, Mimecast, NETSCOUT Systems, Optiv Security, Recorded Future, ReliaQuest, RSA, SecurityScorecard, Splunk, Synopsys, Trend Micro. For more information on the Business Hall and sponsorship opportunities, visit: blackhat.com/us-20/sponsors.html

Future Black Hat Dates and Events

Black Hat Asia 2020 , Singapore, March 31-April 3

, Singapore, March 31-April 3 Black Hat USA 2020 , Las Vegas, NV, August 1-6

, Las Vegas, NV, August 1-6 Black Hat Europe 2020, London, November 9-12

