Mobility Devices Market to Reach $14.86 Billion by 2026; Rising Incidence of Physical Disabilities Worldwide to Favor Growth of the Market: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Mobility Devices Market size is projected to reach USD 14.86 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Staggering rate of growth of geriatric population across the globe will be one of the crucial factors driving this market in the upcoming decade. Old age entails a plethora of disorders that generally restrict mobility in aged individuals and render them helpless. Given the rate at which the world population is ageing, the demand for devices aiding mobility is likely to spike. According the UN's Population Division, DESA, people at or above 60 years of age are currently numbered at 962 million. In the next three decades, the global geriatric population will reach 2.1 billion, predicts the DESA. Furthermore, old people are more susceptible to accidents associated deteriorating motor functions. For instance, the National Council of Aging estimates about 2.8 million aged Americans are rushed to hospital emergency rooms annually as a result of falling. Thus, a combination of aging and mishaps associated with the process will fuel the Mobility Devices Market trends during the forecast period.



For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/mobility-devices-market-100520





Fortune Business Insights™ shares the above and other valuable market information in its recent report, titled "Mobility Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Wheelchairs, Mobility Scooters, Walking Aids, and Others); By End-user (Personal Users and Institutional Users); and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026", which states that the value of this market was at USD 8.75 billion in 2018. The report also provides:

Exhaustive research into profiles of market players, their strategies, and their product offerings;

Meticulous study of the different market segments;

In-depth analysis of the factors driving and challenging the market; and

Comprehensive evaluation of the regional developments shaping the market.

Growing Aging Population and Rise in Mobility Impairment Disorders to Drive the Market

The older population around the globe is continuously growing at an unprecedented rate. Aging decreases the ability to move and reduces the ability to perform physical tasks to maintain independent functioning among the elderly population. The growing older population count is likely to increase the percentage usage of mobile devices during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2017, the global population aged 60 years or over was around 962 million and is projected to reach about 2.1 billion by 2050. Rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as arthritis, cerebral palsy, and muscular dystrophy among every age group is expected to increase the demand for highly advanced mobility aid devices during the forecast period.



Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/mobility-devices-market-100520





North America to Lead the Pack; Europe to Follow Closely

Among regions, North America is set to dominate the Mobility Devices Market share owing to the rising prevalence mobility-related disorders in the region. Coupled with this is the increasing number of aged people in the region, which will propel the regional market.

Europe is anticipated to be the second most dominant region in this market on account of high proportion of aged people with mobility impairment. Asia-Pacific is touted to be the most promising region as geriatric population in the region is growing, while unmet needs of the people in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa will create lucrative market opportunities.

Focus on Patient Safety and Comfort to Drive Innovation Among Players

"Strengthening market position is expected to be the primary focus of key players in this market", says one of our lead analysts. One of the leading strategies adopted is increasing investment in innovation to come up with novel solutions, keeping patient comfort and safety in mind. Some players are also expanding their global presence through collaborations and acquisitions.

Industry Developments:

November 2019: GF Health Products launched its new Lumex Clinical Care Recliner. The device is wide, has a capacity to carry 450 pounds of weights, and boasts of a unique Drop Arm feature, which enables easy lateral transfer for the patient and the caregiver.

November 2019: German prosthetic major, Ottobock, acquired Belgian O&P specialist, Vigo, to expand its signature PatientCare Network in Europe. The company aims at targeting the patient pool in Belgium and in Poland. This will enable Ottobock to enhance the quality of its products as well as establish a strong regional distribution channel.

List of Top Players Profiled in the Mobility Devices Market Report:

MEYRA GmbH

Permobil

Sunrise Medical Limited

Invacare Corporation

GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.

21st Century Scientific, Inc.

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Ottobock



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/mobility-devices-market-100520





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Number of people with Mobility Impairment using Mobility Devices- by Key Country/Region Key Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launches, etc. The Regulatory Scenario for key Countries/Region Technological Advancements in Mobility Devices

Global Mobility Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

Wheelchairs By Type

Manual Powered By Application

Standard Wheelchairs Bariatric Wheelchairs Sports Wheelchairs Others Mobility Scooters By Wheel

3 Wheels 4 wheels Others Walking Aids Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

Personal User Institutional User Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/mobility-devices-market-100520





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Wheelchair Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Manual & Powered), By Application (Standard Wheelchair, Bariatric Wheelchair, Sports Wheelchair, and Others) End-user (Personal User and Institutional User) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Blood Pressure Monitoring Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Sphygmomanometers, Digital Blood Pressure Monitors, Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics, Home Healthcare & Others), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025

Advanced Wound Care Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Product (Advanced Wound Dressings, Wound Care Devices & Active Wound Care), By Indication (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Surgical Wounds, Others), By End User, and Regional Forecast 2018-2025

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Strength (Less than 1.5 T, 1.5 T & More than 1.5 T), By Application (Musculoskeletal, Neurology, Cardiology, Body Imaging), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025

Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Instruments Reagents & Consumables), By Application (Infectious Disease, Blood Screening, Histology & Oncology), By Technique (Hospitals Amplification, Hybridization & Sequencing Techniques), End User (Hospitals, Clinical & Pathology Labs), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025

Hemostatic Agents Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Active Hemostats, Passive Hemostats, Combination Hemostats), Application (Trauma, Cardiovascular Surgery, General Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery & Neurosurgery), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Tactical Combat Casualty Care Centers) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Digital Radiography Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Computed Radiography, Direct Digital Radiography), Application (General, Radiography Dentistry, Oncology, Orthopedic) End User (Hospital, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Medical Imaging Equipment Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment, Computed Tomography Equipment, X-ray Equipment, Ultrasound Equipment Molecular Imaging Equipment), By Application (Cardiology, Neurology, Orthopedics, Gynecology, Oncology), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices Market Size, Share and Global Trend Product By (Cardiac Pacemakers, Defibrillators, Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices) By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), and Geography Forecast to 2026

Transrectal Ultrasound (TRUS) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product (Systems, Transducers), Type (Cart/Trolley Based, Portable), Application (Diagnostic, Image-guided Treatment), End User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals) and Regional Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Orthobiologics Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Product Type (Viscosupplements, Bone Growth Stimulators, Demineralized Bone Matrix, Synthetic Bone Substitutes, Stem Cells, Allografts), By Application (Spinal Fusion, Maxillofacial & Dental, Soft Tissue Repair, Reconstructive & Fracture Surgery), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Speciality Clinics), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Dental Implants Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Material (Titanium Implants, Zirconium Implants), By Type (Endosteal Implants, Subperiosteal Implants, Transosteal Implants), By Design (Tapered Implants, Parallel Implants), By End-user (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Academic & Research Institutes) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Immunodiagnostics Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Instruments, Reagents & Consumables), By Application (Oncology & Endocrinology, Hepatitis & Retrovirus, Cardiac Markers, Infectious Diseases), By End user (Clinical Laboratories, Hospitals, Physician's Offices), By End-user(Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Academic & Research Institutes) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/mobility-devices-market-9550

