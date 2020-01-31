Novovu Lets Teens Create Video Games to Turn Into a Career - Headed by 17 Year-Old CEO

Philadelphia, PA, January 31, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Novovu.com is revolutionizing the gaming industry with a platform that lets teens create their own full featured social games for free. Created by 17 year-old Founder and CEO Zach Davis, the site has the additional goal of helping teens turn their love of gaming and technology into a professional career.

This Pennsylvania startup developed a custom proprietary game engine paired with tools to make game creation available to the masses. Users get a wide range of freedom to create a multiplayer online game that expresses their personality, interests, and creativity.

Like many of today's most popular games, Novovu lets members create social worlds that can involve friends and enthusiasts world wide. Users create their own avatar that can participate in both games and the site's discussion boards.

"My vision is to inspire my generation of teenagers to create their own businesses and get more involved with technology. Novovu gives young people the initial experience to make game development their professional career," Davis said.

Even at his young age, Davis is no stranger to tech startups. He has used his creativity and considerable organizational skills to create multiple businesses and successful projects. Novovu is scheduled to be released to the public this Summer 2020.

The concept is already a winner on social media where Davis' official Instagram page has exploded to more than 170,000 followers. Content created on the Novovu platform are appearing on YouTube and elsewhere across the Web.

Novovu is free to join and use. It levels the playing field to let teenagers and others participate fully without regard to location, background, or financial ability. Software engineers who create games typically earn $60,000 to $124,000 per year. Average base pay can often be in the neighborhood of $92,000. Frequently without a university degree or other formal training.

"Game creation and other areas of software engineering are consistently among the highest paying fields in the economy. We are giving interested teens the opportunity to get started in these areas and potentially make a great life for themselves," Davis said.

New members do not have to create their own games, but can start out playing other's games created on Novovu. Beginners can study the site's Wiki to learn the basics of developing video games for multiple platforms. It also gives those with experience in programming the opportunity to advance their knowledge and skills.

