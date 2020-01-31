Encore Real Estate Investment Services is Proud to Announce the Addition of Bradley J. Moncton | Director of Capital Markets

Bradley J. Moncton Joins Encore Real Estate Investment Services as Director of Capital Markets

Farmington Hills, MI, January 31, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Encore Real Estate Investment Services, a Michigan based investment real estate brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brad Moncton as Director of Capital Markets.

Brad is a highly accredited commercial real estate finance professional with more than 20 years of experience specializing in securing commercial debt and equity financing for commercial real estate investments. He has a proven track record and has financed more than $1 billion dollars in commercial real estate transactions across the country. In his new role at Encore REIS, Brad will be responsible for securing commercial debt financing for an array of property types including retail, multifamily, office and industrial, self-storage and hospitality. He is well connected with national, regional and local funding sources including, but not limited to, agency lenders (e.g. Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac), commercial banks, credit unions, CMBS lenders, life insurance companies, bridge and SBA lenders.

Prior to joining Encore REIS, Brad enjoyed 7 years of success at Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. where he was hired in 2012 and was named Associate Director of the Michigan office. Prior to joining MMCC, Mr. Moncton served as a vice president with MainStreet Lender in Novi, MI. He was also a second vice president at Mutual Benefit Life Insurance Company in Newark, N.J., and a vice president with Empire of America Bank in Buffalo, N.Y.

Brad is a graduate of Ashland University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in finance & economics. He also holds an M.B.A. in finance from Canisius College in Buffalo, N.Y. Brad and his wife, Deborah currently reside in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

Encore Real Estate Investment Services is dedicated to assisting clients in the acquisition and disposition of net leased and multi-tenant retail properties across the United States. We provide advisory and brokerage expertise with the highest level of commitment and attention to detail, which ensures a higher assurance of closing and a faster turnaround time as each client is assisted and advised on strategic exit and entrance strategies aimed at achieving their investment goals.

Led by Principals Brandon Hanna and Deno Bistolarides, our team of distinguished brokers has evaluated, listed, sold and marketed over $5 Billion dollars’ worth of investment real estate nationally, totaling over 700 transactions. We have a combined track record of investment real estate sales experience spanning 50 years. Through this experience, we continue to execute transactions on behalf of some of the most prominent developers, institutions, and private investors in the industry. As such, we continue to build long-term relationships with the leaders in the investment community and grow our global database of investors and developers, which enables us to provide our clients with real estate investment services that are unmatched in the industry. We are results oriented – our advisors all have a shared vision of excellence and a commitment to ensuring we are meeting our client’s needs above all else.

