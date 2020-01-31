Story Monster & Friends Hosts Children's Author Signing Day at Barnes & Noble

To kick off National Reading Month in March, Story Monster & Friends is hosting an Author Signing Day on Saturday, February 29 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chandler Fashion Center Barnes & Noble, 3111 W. Chandler Blvd. #2054, Chandler, Ariz. Ten children's authors representing six states will come together to meet young readers and their families and read and sign their books.

Chandler, AZ, January 31, 2020 --(PR.com)-- It’s never too early to help children develop reading skills. It is a goal of local business Story Monsters LLC to provide authors with opportunities to encourage children to love reading. To kick off National Reading Month in March, Story Monster & Friends is hosting an Author Signing Day on Saturday, February 29 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chandler Fashion Center Barnes & Noble, 3111 W. Chandler Blvd. #2054, Chandler, Ariz. Ten children’s authors representing six states will come together to meet young readers and their families and read and sign their books.

“We are excited to have Story Monsters LLC hold an event in our store. As booksellers, one of the most important things we do is connect readers and writers. This event gives us the chance to do this in person!” says store manager, James Kamb. “Having a wide mix of writers, ideas and books opens doors for our community.”

Story Monster & Friends authors scheduled to appear at the event include:

· Tami Butcher (Chandler, Ariz.), My Bonus Mom: Taking the STEP Out of Stepmom

· Carol Hageman (Tempe, Ariz.), Bubby’s Puddle Pond

· Rosemary Lyn (Cave Creek, Ariz.), The Gift of Haley

· Sherrie Todd-Beshore (Casa Grande, Ariz.), The Crow Child and Mosquito Creek Inn

· Belinda Barbieri (Fairfield, C), Meet the PopsTM; Meet the PopsTM: Flag Day Every Day; and Meet the PopsTM: Christmas

· Terri Bené (Littleton, Colo.), I’ll Always Clap for You and The Gift of Haley

· Lisa Reinicke (Highlands Ranch, Colo.), Toast with a Side of Dragon

· Pam Saxelby (Islamorada, Fla.), The Great Grace Escape

· Conrad J. Storad (Barberton, Ohio), Arizona Color Me Wacky!; Arizona Way Out West & Wacky; Arizona Way Out West & Witty; The Bat Book; Gator, Gator Second Grader: Classroom Pet … or Not?; and Rattlesnake Rules

· Maggie Van Galen (Georgetown, Mass.), The Adventures of Keeno & Ernest: The Banana Tree

Also, the huggable, loveable Story Monster mascot will be making an appearance to take photos with children and their families. The event is free to attend.

“What a wonderful way to launch National Reading Month!” says Linda F. Radke, president of Story Monsters, LLC. “We are always looking for ways to promote the love of reading and appreciate the support Barnes and Noble is giving to deserving indie authors.”

For more information about the Story Monster & Friends Author Signing event, visit: stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2081. To learn more about Story Monsters LLC, visit: www.storymonsters.com.

About Story Monsters LLC

Story Monsters is also the home of the award-winning Story Monsters Ink® magazine, the literary resource for teachers, librarians and parents. Story Monsters also offers full-service marketing and publicity for book authors. Story Monsters Ink has been named among the “great magazines for kids and teens” by School Library Journal and also received the 2016 Irwin Award winner for “Best Publisher of a Literary Magazine” and “Best Editorial Director.” www.storymonsters.com

