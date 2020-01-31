Sound Payments Expands in Florida, Officially Opens Office in St. Petersburg, FL

Community and Industry Leaders Celebrate EMV Easy Pump and Job Creation

St. Petersburg, FL, January 31, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Sound Payments, a multi-channel technology company, opened an office in St. Petersburg, Florida that will support sales and operations for Petro Solutions, bringing EMV to gas pumps and eliminating fraud at gas stations nationwide with EMV Easy Pump™.

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman, the Economic Development Corporation, the Chamber of Commerce and industry leaders celebrated the opening and the creation of new high-wage jobs in the area.

"I couldn't be more excited to welcome Sound Payments and am thrilled they are bringing technology and financial-focused jobs to St. Petersburg,” Kriseman said. “The work of Sound Payments aligns perfectly with our Grow Smarter strategy. I want to thank Sound Payments and look forward to having their team in the Sunshine City."

EMV Easy Pump™ is a retrofit payment solution that enables EMV at the pump and supports QR code scanning, PIN-on-glass, MSR, EMV chip and PIN, NFC for Apple Pay and Google Pay, bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and includes a built-in security camera. The device is simple to install with only one cord for power.

“We are proud to expand into the beautiful St. Petersburg area and build our petroleum team to help stations cost-effectively upgrade their pumps before the EMV mandate deadline in October,” said Andrew Russell, president of Sound Payments. “We chose this location because of the talent and expertise, exceptional quality of life and the business climate, which will be helpful as we grow by 50 percent in 2020 and create more than 20 jobs.”

Sound Payment’s growth plans include an additional 50-70 jobs in 2021. EMV Easy Pump cost-effectively enables EMV at the pump with an easy-to-install retrofit kit, eliminating the need to purchase new pumps and close stations for several weeks for installation. The direct-to-processor transaction connection uses point-to-point encryption so it is more secure and will eliminate many types of fraud that are common today. In addition, the platform is flexible so it can easily support future innovations.

“It is encouraging to, again see St. Pete capture the attention of an innovative company that will enhance our community’s booming financial and technology ecosystem,” J.P. DuBuque, President & CEO of the Greater St. Petersburg Area EDC said. “The EDC, along with our community partners, looks forward to working with Sound Payments to ensure they are thriving in the ‘Burg for many years to come.

Sound Payments is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL with a team of more than 50 experts and professionals in the petroleum, payments and banking industries. The St. Petersburg Petro office has already hired professionals locally and will create opportunities, ranging from sales, engineering, project management, quality control, technical support, client implementation and training to office/facilities management and administrative roles.

“There are a number of ways we will contribute to economic development, including providing stations across the country with a cost-effective solution to support EMV and preventing fraud while also investing in the local St. Petersburg community,” said Bill Pittman, senior vice president of Petro Solutions. “We have a big year ahead of us and are building a strong team to support the critical needs of the petroleum industry.”

Petro Solutions also provides additional products for C-stores and the petroleum industry with the Sound Vault™ and Sound POS™.

Sound Vault is a cash deposit machine that provides a safer, more efficient process for collecting, counting, storing and depositing cash. It allows C-Store retailers to accurately and safely manage large cash deposits that can be monitored from any PC, Tablet or Mobile device via the Cloud Portal and can be immediately deposited into a bank account.

Sound Payments released Sound POS in 2019 and introduced this product to C-stores, which provides a cost-effective, all-in-one POS that gives greater flexibility and more tools for stores to run their business. Sound POS runs on a variety of devices. Sound POS Lite can operate as a stand-alone or companion solution.

Sound Payments is a multi-channel, diversified technology company that creates simplified, innovative solutions in the payments, petroleum and financial services industries. Petro Solutions provides technology solutions for the petroleum industry, including EMV Easy Pump™, which enables stations to cost-effectively install a retrofit solution at the pump that solves EMV. For more information, visit www.SoundPayments.com.

