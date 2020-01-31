Chews A Puppy Celebrating Their Cooperation with Pet Shots R Us, LLC

Orlando, FL, January 31, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Chews A Puppy of Ocoee, a one stop destination for all things dog related, recently celebrated a special anniversary, celebrating their cooperation with Pet Shots R Us, LLC mobile vaccination clinic. The very popular clinic offers discounted vaccines for local dogs and cats and typically sees a line of customers waiting with pets on leashes and in carriers patiently waiting for their turn to be vaccinated and therefore better protected against the various viruses and diseases that put pets at risk every day. Customers are able to purchase discounted vaccination packages through this mobile service with no appointments necessary. In addition, for ease of payment, Pet Doc also accepts major credit cards. Pricing starts as low as $5.00 for an annual Rabies vaccination, making it an affordable and convenient option to properly vaccinate your pet.

Chews A Puppy understands that the pubic clearly love their pets and that reflects in the popularity of the Ocoee location and the many happy and loyal customers that visit and take home a pet. Owning a pet can be a very rewarding experience. More than 44% of Americans share their home with at least one dog and selecting a cute puppy to bring home and picking out the endless accessories such as beds and toys is a fun experience for many families that are excited at the thought of sharing daily life with their new family member. But, keeping that new pet healthy is just as important and a vital part of responsible pet ownership.

Pet ownership costs can average over $500.00 per year for a medium sized dog for items such as food, grooming, and medical care, and for most families every dollar saved helps. The thought of annual vet care can be daunting for many pet owners but cutting corners to save money is risky business since there are so many viruses and diseases your dog or cat is exposed to directly or indirectly. Proper vaccination is vital to help protect your pet. Chews A Puppy is proud of their continuing efforts to assist the community by offering space to the Pet Shots R Us LLC mobile clinic offering discounted vaccination packages. The mobile clinic is available on the second Saturday of each month between 3:00pm and 3:45pm in front of Chews A Puppy, on the corner of S.R. 50 and Maguire Road. For more information regarding detailed pricing of the mobile vet clinic, please go to Pet Doc website for more information. For information regarding Chews A Puppy Ocoee address, directions, hours of operation, and availability of puppies looking for good homes, please visit Chews A Puppy.

