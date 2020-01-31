Crane Warning Systems Atlanta Offers Extensive Online Support to Help Crane Operators Carry Out Their Jobs Safely

The company offers online support to make crane operations safer.

Canton, GA, January 31, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Over the past seven years, around 297 fatalities have been associated with crane accidents. Such accidents are in no way confined to small-scale private construction start-ups. Quite recently, four people lost their lives as a crane accident took place at the Google building in Seattle. Two of these were crane operators, while the other two were passers-by.

Accidents like these take place either when companies don’t invest in the right crane warning systems or when crane operators don’t have enough experience. Crane Warning Systems Atlanta aims to address the problem by providing online support to crane operators.

A representative of the company stated, “The duty to ensure crane safety is primarily incumbent upon the business owner. It is your job to make sure your crane operators are aware of important safety guidelines and are adhering to the rules. It is also your job to invest in the right kind of crane warning systems such as cameras, A2B warning systems, load indicators, two-way radios, links, shackles, and wireless wind speed indicators. Putting your money on any of these systems will make sure your workers remain safe, and the work progresses smoothly.”

Most construction managers and crane operators fail to acquire crane certifications because companies don’t stress the importance of employee training. As far as crane safety is concerned, the operators must possess both the theoretical and practical knowledge, in order to ensure safety and pass the certification exams. The theoretical knowledge, in particular, is highly specific for each type of equipment and varies per the crane operator’s job description.

Crane Warning Systems Atlanta prioritizes both worker safety and efficiency. The website features an extensive set of instruction manuals that are drafted by industry experts and certified trainers. These manuals are easily accessible for anyone who needs them. There are separate files for each type of crane Indicator Systems and they’ve been clearly highlighted.

Each instruction manual was originally generated by RaycoWylie and addresses almost all aspects of crane safety. Furthermore, they’re detailed, informative, and quite self-explanatory. There are also instructions regarding troubleshooting and how to fix common system problems.

Crane Warning Systems Atlanta has been operating as the US distributor of RaycoWylie since the 2001.

Crane Warning Systems Atlanta operates as a crane safety instrumentation supplier. The company is headquartered in Canton, Georgia and is the largest distributor of RaycoWylie crane safety products.

