The Genesee Valley Agency Launches Its New Website

Following a recent merger with Calbranch Insurance, The Genesee Valley Agency is launching its new website and expanding its support to other local regions.

Dansville, NY, January 31, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Genesee Valley Agency (GVA) is excited to release its new website following the recent merger with Calbranch Insurance. With the addition of Calbranch Insurance in Caledonia and North Chili, NY, a new initiative was launched to rebrand GVA with a vision to become the leading provider of insurance solutions in the Genesee Valley and its surrounding communities. To do this, they know that sticking to their roots of operating a client-centered model of providing exceptional, personal service will be critical to achieving this goal. The new website reflects all of the firm’s offerings across different regions, and interested clients can get in touch with their local office for assistance. It can be found at https://geneseevalleyagency.com/.

As a company dedicated to personalized services, GVA is excited to expand its reach to help more customers with their insurance needs. As they continue to grow, GVA will continue to dedicate itself to providing customized solutions by working closely with its customers. “As a small business looking for insurance, the Genesee Valley Agency made me feel right at home,” says Joe Mehat, Co-Founder at Smart Home Heating and Cooling. “They met with me personally and learned all about my business and personal situation before finding a great business owner’s policy for me. I really felt like we connected, and they cared about my wellbeing.”

The Genesee Valley Agency was established in 2016 as a merger of the Arnold & Benton Agency in Avoca, NY, Crowell Agency in Arkport, NY, and The Wensel Agency in Dansville and Wayland, NY. The three partners, Susan Sellberg, Aaron Benton, and Philip Weise, are proud of their hometown heritage and excited about the future of GVA and the value it will bring to the region. As a larger organization with expanded expertise, GVA now offers more career options, insurance products, and office locations for its current and future clientele. When asked what they believe sets GVA apart, Susan, Aaron and Philip all agreed that it’s the value-added personal relationships made, knowledge and experience shared, and competitive products they consistently deliver that makes all the difference. They can be reached for further comment at 833-781-5556.

