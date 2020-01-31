Rose Medical Center Maintains Five-Star Rating from CMS

Rose Medical Center Maintains Five-star Rating on CMS HospitalCompare.com

Denver, CO, January 31, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Rose Medical Center has again earned the prestigious five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' (CMS) Hospital Compare Program.

CMS is a federal agency that regulates and oversees the nation’s hospitals. It is tasked with ensuring patients across the nation have better care, access to coverage and improved health. One of its tools is a star-rating system to help patients and caregivers find the best care institutions.

When the rating system was created in 2018, Rose was among the first hospitals in Colorado to receive this recognition. The hospital again earned five stars in 2019 and now has maintained this level of excellence for the third year in a row in 2020. In short, this rating means that Rose has been carefully evaluated and deemed above average in quality and care.

"Throughout every department, across every discipline and type of responsibility, our team is unilaterally dedicated to the health and safety of each patient," said Andrew Weinfeld, MD, chief medical officer at Rose Medical Center.

Adds Ryan Tobin, Rose Medical Center president and chief executive officer, "We are grateful that CMS has provided this user-friendly system to help patients identify hospitals that are providing this level of care - the type of care we are honored to provide our patients every day."

CMS' Hospital Compare website reports on quality for more than 4,000 hospitals nationwide. The program evaluates hospitals on a variety of measures to calculate the star rating. Seven of the key quality measures include mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, effectiveness of care, timeliness of care and efficient use of medical imaging.

About Rose Medical Center

Well known as a Denver institution and a 9th Avenue landmark since its founding in 1949, Rose Medical Center has earned its reputation as Denver's "Baby Hospital" while becoming a leader in comprehensive women's care, orthopedics and total joint replacement, heart and vascular care, weight-loss treatment, cancer care, surgical services, internal medicine and emergency care. Rose Medical Center is proud to be a part of the HealthONE system of hospitals that earned the ranking as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the metro area and was the only hospital system ranked in the top 10. HealthONE contributed more than $1.5 million in 2018 and supports more than 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations.

With origins in Jewish teachings, traditions and community, Rose’s founders built this hospital to “serve the need of every creed.” By offering a high level of expertise and service across all disciplines, Rose is a destination hospital, attracting patients from throughout Colorado and around the world. Learn more at RoseMed.com, FB: @RoseMedicalCenter, Instagram: rosemedicalcenter, Twitter: @RoseMedical and LinkedIn: Rose Medical Center.

