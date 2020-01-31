Del Webb Reveals Newly Reimagined Models at Sun City Peachtree

Active Adult Community in South Metro Atlanta Debuts Seven Professionally Remodeled Model Homes, Open to the Public February 8

Atlanta, GA, January 31, 2020 --(PR.com)-- PulteGroup Interiors recently tackled an massive undertaking at the Del Webb 55+ community, Sun City Peachtree in Griffin, Ga. The talented crew of designers completely reimagined seven model homes to reflect an air of sophistication, updated sense of style and the active adult lifestyle that is synonymous with the Del Webb brand. The big reveal will take place Saturday, February 8 with self-guided tours of each model home, the community’s world-class amenities and available homes at Sun City Peachtree.

“With the beginning of a new year and new decade come new design trends and features, and we are excited to be able to showcase many of them in our newly redesigned model homes at Sun City Peachtree,” said Pablo Rivas, VP of Sales for PulteGroup’s Georgia Division, parent company of Del Webb. “All seven of our professionally designed model homes feature fresh design styles with a mix of bold and neutral color tones contrasted against warm wood textures and mixed metals. Our model homes include new low-maintenance products that are popular with our Active Adult buyers like quartz countertops, wood-look tile and vinyl plank flooring. These new designs highlight our Inspired Design collection, which is uniquely created to enhance our homebuyers’ lifestyles. From more modern open home designs built for entertaining to smart spaces designed to make organizing and storage simple, the homes at Sun City Peachtree are purposefully built for the life active adults want to live.”

All plans featured in the model homes boast abundant storage and one-level living built for entertaining with open concept home designs and cleverly realized indoor/outdoor living spaces. Interior design styles showcased run the gamut from earthy to artful to refined bohemian and beyond. The seven featured home designs include:

2-4 bedroom, 2.5-4 bathroom Dunwoody Way with cook’s kitchen and private suites for overnight guests

2-4 bedroom, 2-3 bathroom Napa Valley with open kitchen, gathering room, cozy nook, and hearth room

2-4 bedroom, 2.5-4 bathroom Sonoma Cove with central kitchen that opens to formal dining and family rooms

2-4 bedroom, 2-3 bathroom Martin Ray with versatile flex space and cook’s kitchen featuring huge pantry

2-4 bedroom, 2-3 bathroom Abbeyville with integrated kitchen, café, gathering room and adjacent flex room

2-4 bedroom, 2-3 bathroom Taft Street with covered porch, cozy den, and kitchen with backyard views

2-3 bedroom, 2-3 bathroom Steel Creek with three different dining areas, including a breakfast nook

From the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities designed to serve the needs of those aged 55 and older, Del Webb’s Sun City Peachtree is now selling from the low $200s. To get to Del Webb’s Sun City Peachtree, the GPS address is 123 Creekside Court, Griffin, GA 30223. To learn more about Sun City Peachtree, prospective homebuyers and real estate professionals are encouraged to visit https://www.delwebb.com/homes/georgia/atlanta/griffin/sun-city-peachtree-15829. For visitors who wish to schedule a tour, please call (678) 853-7192.

About Del Webb: Del Webb is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Del Webb is the pioneer in active adult communities and America’s leading builder of new homes targeted to pre-retirement and retiring boomers. Del Webb builds consumer inspired homes and communities for active adults ages 55+ who want to continue to explore, grow and learn, socially, physically and intellectually as they look forward to retirement. For more information on Del Webb, visit www.delwebb.com.

