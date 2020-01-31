Witnessed or Been the Victim of a Crypto Scam? Report It to CryptoScamAlert.com

Report Crypto Scam on CryptoScamAlert.com. Regularly updated database of crypto frauds reported by real victims. Read, Report and Help make the Crypto World Healthier, Cleaner and Safe.

London, United Kingdom, January 31, 2020 --(PR.com)-- If you've witnessed or been the victim of crypto scam, please report it here. It may help the crypto world bring scammers to justice and make sure this doesn't happen to anyone else.

Report Crypto Scam to CryptoScamAlert.com

When someone decides to invest in CryptoCurrencies, he removes himself from the mainstream safeguards and find himself legally and financially alone.

A crypto scam victim may try to make an appeal to the authorities – but the truth is that in reality no such authority exists. The only recourse left to a victim of crypto scam is to report as much identifying information as possible to the police. The problem is the police can do very little because scammers operate internationally and it can be very difficult to bring someone to justice when he lives somewhere abroad and often operating under false identity. Another problem is that unlike sending payments to a bank account, sending crypto to someones wallet leaves no tracks as most of them are anonymous. Once a Crypto transaction is made, there is no way to bring it back. Crypto transactions are not reversible. You can not report the Bitcoin address to anybody. Whereas a bank account is linked to anyone who opens it, no such constraints are placed on Crypto wallet users.

There are many scam artists that cast shadows on the market and its overall security. All sorts of them: scam ico projects, exchanges, and ordinary scammers that are using their YouTube channels and other social media to fool people.

What we can do?

Now You Can Report Crypto Scams to CryptoScamAlert.com

Created by Bitcoin enthusiasts CryptoScamAlert.com is the first solution of its kind. The website enables market participants to submit crypto scammer's data to protect the crypto economy.

The CryptoScamAlert.com database contains the most up-to-date information about Crypto ICOs, Crypto Blogers, Crypto Exchanges and how some of them scam people.

Contact Information:

CryptoAlert

Vadim Piletsky

+380672574311

Contact via Email

https://cryptoscamalert.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/804655

Press Release Distributed by PR.com