Patio Productions to be Featured on ICFA Education Conference Showroom Tour

Patio Productions is proud to be one of three "casual furniture" retailers to be featured as part of a showroom tour on the first day of the annual ICFA Education Conference. The conference will be held Feb 4-7, 2020 at Kona Kai Resort and Spa. Free shuttle service will be provided from the conference to the retail location on Hancock Street. The retail showroom tour is designed to be demonstrative to attendees of how a retail floor can look to improve sales and consumer traffic.

San Diego, CA, January 30, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Patio Productions is proud to be one of three “casual furniture” retailers to be featured as part of a showroom tour on the first day of the annual ICFA Education Conference. The conference will be held Feb 4-7, 2020 at Kona Kai Resort and Spa. Free shuttle service will be provided from the conference to the retail location on Hancock Street.

The Retail Design showroom tour will take place from 1pm to 5:30pm on February 4th - complimentary with conference registration. Over 100 retailers, suppliers, and wholesalers as well as ICFA industry experts have registered to participate in the showroom tour.

Patio Productions will be serving tacos, beer, and wine in their parking lot. The company will be providing a presentation on its history, with a brief talk from the founder, Ben Harvey.

About ICFA

The International Casual Furnishings Association (ICFA) is the inclusive trade association for professionals in the outdoor and casual furnishings industry. ICFA membership helps increase sales and profits through education, events, member communities and networking.

ICFA also runs the annual Casual Market Chicago event, one of the largest casual furniture conventions in the world. This year the CMC is slated for September 22, 2020.

ICFA Education Conference is designed to provide insights on marketing, technology, sales and training, and best practices through speaker presentations, breakout sessions and roundtable discussions.

The retail showroom tour is designed to be demonstrative to attendees of how a retail floor can look to improve sales and consumer traffic.

About Patio Productions

Mike Bowman, digital marketing manager, looks forward to Patio Productions’s opportunity to network with ICFA in this year’s conference. “This is a chance to show off the quality patio furniture that we pride ourselves in delivering,” Mr. Bowman says. “As well as a great opportunity to connect with suppliers and other retailers from across the country.”

“Not a lot of niche specific furniture stores are opening up anymore, and in fact most are closing down - we are bucking the trend as a company that has been around for a while - mostly as an ecommerce - and has successfully moved to brick and mortar over three years ago.”

If you are interested in attending the ICFA Educational Conference, you may register on their website: icfanet.org

Tickets are $99 for ICFA member retailers and sales reps, $649 for ICFA member manufacturers and suppliers.

Contact Information:

Patio Productions

Mike Bowman

888-994-9196

Contact via Email

https://www.patioproductions.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/804587

Press Release Distributed by PR.com