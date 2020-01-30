New High-Performance, Low-Power STN2100 OBD Interpreter IC Now Available

OBD Solutions' New Low-Power OBD Interpreter Enables Cost-Effective, Space-Constrained Designs

Phoenix, AZ, January 30, 2020 --(PR.com)-- OBD Solutions, a leading provider of technologies for interfacing with the on-board diagnostic networks, today announced the launch of STN2100 -- a next-generation low-cost multiprotocol OBD Interpreter IC. STN2100 provides a safe, reliable way to access diagnostic trouble codes, VIN, vehicle speed, RPM, fuel level, and hundreds of other real-time parameters.

“In the nine years since launching STN1110, we’ve helped dozens of companies in the telematics, fleet management, and automotive diagnostics market segments harness the power of OBD data in products as diverse as scan tools, vehicle trackers, data loggers, in-car heads-up displays, and ignition interlock devices,” said Vitaliy Maksimov, CEO of OBD Solutions. “STN2100 provides the fastest, safest, and most cost-effective way to add OBD support to your device.”

STN2100 is based on the same stable, field-tested OBD stack as its predecessor, the best-selling STN1110 and inherits all of its great features including secure bootloader, advanced message filtering, configurable ultra-low-power mode with multiple sleep and wakeup triggers. It also features SafeConnect™ - a sophisticated automatic protocol detection algorithm that ensures compatibility with the widest range of vehicles.

The new chip is 100% software compatible with both STN1110 and the ELM327, while boasting faster performance, lower power consumption, a much larger OBD message buffer, and additional FLASH memory ready to accommodate future firmware updates. Available in a production-ready QFN-28 package for the same price as STN1110, STN2100 is an easy choice for new OBD hardware designs.

STN2100 supports all legislated OBD-II protocols including the legacy SAE J1850 PWM, SAE J1850 VPW, ISO 9141, ISO 14230 (Keyword Protocol 2000), as well as ISO 15765 (CAN) and ISO 11898. Unlike the competing alternatives, STN2100 is guaranteed to connect to any vehicle in the world that meets the OBD-II standard, including international variants such as AOBD, EOBD, and JOBD.

Development Support

STN2100 is supported by the OBD Interconnect Development Board and the ECUsim family of OBD simulators (http://www.ecusim.com). Sample code for a firmware uploader is available to help you take advantage of the secure bootloader. Visit the OBD Solutions website (http://www.obdsol.com) to request support and to download the STN2100 datasheet, Family Reference Programming Manual (FRPM), and the Firmware Update Specification.

Packaging, Pricing and Availability

STN2100 is available in a 6x6 mm QFN-28 package, as well as a 44-pin DIP development module. Contact OBD Solutions sales for volume pricing, and to order free samples.

About OBD Solutions

OBD Solutions, LLC (f. 2002) is the leading provider of on-board diagnostics solutions. The technology has the ideal combination of low cost, unrivaled performance, and rock-solid, road-tested stability. The company supports its customers through the full product cycle, offering development tools, OBD protocol stacks, and hardware design licensing, as well as engineering, consulting and verification services. Visit obdsol.com to learn how OBD Solutions can help get your product on the market in the shortest time possible.

