Joanna Schlansky and Vicky Kustov of Elite Realty Experts, Have Been Recognized by Boston Agent Magazine for Third Straight Year

Burlington, MA, January 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Elite Realty Experts, one of Burlington, Massachusetts premier real estate brokerages, is pleased to announce that two of its agents, Victoria “Vicky” Kustov and Joanna Schlansky have been chosen to Boston Agent Magazine’s “Who’s Who” in real estate. This is the third year in a row that Kustov and Schlansky have been selected, and the first while being under the Elite Realty brokerage.

“This is an amazing accomplishment for Vicky and Joanna,” says Justin Ray, Broker/Owner of Elite Realty Experts. “I feel very fortunate to have both of these top tier agents at our brokerage. Joanna and Vicky are very hard working and always put their client’s needs before all, they deserve all the recognition and success that they achieve. We are very lucky to have both agents in our real estate family!”

Joanna Schlansky is one of the top producing Realtors in Massachusetts and offers 25 years of real estate experience. She has worked tirelessly to represent her clients with integrity, trust and communication. Her passion and dedication to her clients are evident in her practice. Joanna carries the “Certified Residential Specialist” designation (CRS), which is only held by 3% of the country’s real estate agents.

Vicky Kustov, with 14 years of real estate experience, is always holding her client satisfaction as her highest priority and dedicates herself to making the home buying and selling experience the very best it can be, resulting in a smooth and seamless transaction. Vicky has also created a name for herself as a short sale and pre-foreclosure specialist.

Joanna and Vicky have received multiple prestigious awards including recognition of “Who’s Who in Real Estate” by Boston Agent Magazine, “Certified Top Producers” by Best Agent Today Magazine, and “10 Best Real Estate Agents” in “Exceptional & Outstanding Client Service” in Massachusetts. This recognition comes directly from the American Institute of Real Estate Agents (AIREA).

“I am humbled to have been recognized as “Who’s Who” by the Boston Agent Magazine for the past 3 years,” said Schlansky. “I could not have received this very prestigious acknowledgment without my clients and realtor partner's support and trust! I am so honored to be showcased in the magazine, but nothing compares to the enjoyment I’ve had working in real estate over the past 20 years. I feel so lucky to have such incredible clients who have helped raise me this level of recognition.”

“I am so honored to be featured in Boston Agent Magazine and to be included with all these amazing agents for the third year in a row,” says Kustov about the recognition. “It means a great deal to me and I couldn’t have done it without my wonderful clients and support from my family, colleagues, and friends.”

